The 2020 North Central Region 5 Science & Engineering Fair was held Feb. 1 at the UNCG Middle College. Local general awards winners included:

Biological Science A: First place, Khristine Bautista, Triad Math and Science Academy, Noga Wasserberg, Kiser Middle School; honorable mention, Reagan Harris, Paylina Wilson, J.E. Holmes Middle, Jaycoll Reyes and Ryan Vazquez, North Asheboro Middle School

Biological Science B: First place, Samanyu Manjunath, The Academy at Lincoln; third place, Anisa Hasanaj, J.E. Holmes Middle School; honorable mention, Helen Britt, Emma Forester, South Asheboro Middle School

Chemistry: Second place, Daniel O’Connell, Greensboro Academy; third place, Thomas Kopplin, Creekside Academy; honorable mention, Isaac Martinez Aguirre and Kimberly Soto, South Asheboro Middle School; Kareiah Staton, Otis L. Hairston Sr. Middle School

Earth and Environmental Science: Second place, Ashley Back and Jordan Jobe, Rockingham County Early College High School, and Soyu Hong, The Academy at Lincoln; third place, Gerson Sy, Summerfield Charter Academy; honorable mention, Collin Auer, Greensboro Academy

Exemplary elementary: Jadarius Jackson Jr. of Greensboro, Davidson Charter Academy; Ethan Oakley and Bennett Berntson, Altamahaw Ossipee Elementary School; honorable mention, Kameron Furstenberg, Jordan Handy and John W. Dillard Elementary School, Jonas Jones, South End Elementary School, and Gracie Milroy, Sternberger Elementary School

Engineering: Second place, Ashton Morton and Kevin Resendiz-Garcia, North Asheboro Middle School; honorable mention, Jiyu Hong, The Academy at Lincoln

Physics and Mathematics: First place, Anderson Lam, The Academy at Lincoln; honorable mention, Layali McNeal, Oscar Carter and Shaleeah Broughton, Hope Academy

Technology: First place, Tanush Sriram, South Asheboro Middle School; second place, Henri Wong, Summerfield Charter Academy; honorable mention, Lakshya Mehta, The Academy at Lincoln

For information, visit https://ncsefreg5.stemwizard.com.

