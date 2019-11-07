The North Carolina Zoo is celebrating Military Appreciation Week by offering free admission to military members Nov. 9–17.

The zoo will offer $2 off admission for up to six accompanying guests.

This special military discount is offered to all active duty, veteran and retired military personnel as a thank you for their service to the country.

To qualify for the discount, bring one of the following:

  • U.S. Veterans identification
  • Military identification
  • DD-214 with photo identification
  • State driver’s license with veteran indicator or military identifier
  • Identification issued by the VA, VFW or American Legion

The zoo is at 4401 Zoo Parkway in Asheboro. For information, call 800-488-0444.

