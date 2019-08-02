For the Macedonia Family Resource Center in High Point, the story of how this nonprofit was founded really speaks to the essence of its mission and values.
Dell McCormick, the center’s executive director for the past 13 years, explained that it all started when Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church decided to do something about crime in a High Point neighborhood. While the church did not really know what to do, it felt called to do something to serve the significant needs of others in the community.
McCormick said church members brought in some consultants to help them study and better understand the underlying challenges that contributed to the high crime rate. Through conversation, research, observation and more conversation with community members, they decided that youth literacy and early-childhood development were central issues that needed to be addressed.
With a vision for what was needed, they sought partners in the community to take the necessary next steps. The city of High Point worked with them and donated both a section of land and a new building. Guilford Child Development, under the leadership of Robin Britt, contributed an understanding of the intertwining issues that affect a high crime area, as well as a model of a successful program. Other community members, including Wesley Memorial, brought resources to support the step by step process that unfolded to respond to the community’s challenges.
“The beauty of this program is that the actual needs of community members have guided everything we do,” McCormick said. The result, he reported, is that crime has been reduced in that area by 40%. The goal is not just to provide a temporary fix to the issues but rather to offer a variety of options for ongoing positive change.
Programs at Macedonia Family Resource Center include baseball, music lessons, after-school tutoring and workshops for adults on topics such as financial literacy.
Programs are designed to provide positive and educational opportunities for the children and family members in the surrounding community. For example, cooking and dancing classes promote healthful living while having fun. Video and photography classes give youth a whole new way to look at the world. And, youth baseball, where teamwork is a key component, provides engaging ways to spend time together.
For the past nine years, Anita Terry has been involved with Macedonia. Both her children and grandchildren have played baseball, participated in the African American Quiz Bowl and taken part in other activities.
“There is always something positive or educational going on over at Macedonia,” Terry said.
She has volunteered at the concession stand during baseball games and now assists one of the baseball coaches. She particularly appreciates McCormick, the director.
“Dell is awesome with the children and is the best sounding board,” she said.
Terry and her daughter attended a credit-counseling class and found it to be both practical and hopeful. Other programs, which have emerged from the requests and needs of community members, include a food pantry, community garden, and computer-training and GED-preparation classes, as well as a medication program.
With a donation and initiation from Wesley Memorial, the mission of Macedonia Family Resource Center always has been “To empower ALL people by enriching their spiritual, social, and family lives in God’s love.” The word empower is at the heart of this nonprofit’s mission.