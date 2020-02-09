GREENSBORO — On a brown piece of paper, 2-year-old Octavia Smyre traced the crude outline of her shoe, her curly ponytail bobbing as she bent intently over the paper.
Across from her, senior Miriam Bell, 87, bent over the paper and traced the outline of her own shoe near Octavia’s drawing.
Then the two drew hearts, with Bell orienting hers so that Octavia could see it.
“It’s hard to draw a Valentine upside down,” Bell said and chuckled.
The two artists are about three generations removed, but for a moment they shared a connection during Triad Play, a new program aimed at getting toddlers and seniors together for some creative play time.
The program debuted Thursday morning at Carriage House Senior Living Community.
“This is our first time doing something like this at Carriage House, so we’re pretty excited to see how it goes,” said Alma Love, Carriage House’s executive director.
Kamilah Usoro, who has a degree in early childhood development with a concentration in trauma, started Triad Play. Carriage House agreed to host the program’s debut.
Usoro said research shows interaction between children, their parents and seniors can be enriching and enjoyable.
“It’s a chance for parents to build some relationships with the residents here and to bring joy, excitement and smiles. It’s organic,” she said.
While such intergenerational programs are not common in Greensboro, they are not unheard of either.
The Martin Dixon Intergenerational Center at Bennett College fosters interaction with preschoolers and seniors.
Some pre-K programs sometimes facilitate interaction with seniors.
At Carriage House, about a dozen of its residents came to the community room to watch and participate as a handful of toddlers and two infants drew pictures, played with blocks and toy trains, and frolicked in an inflatable children’s pool filled with colorful plastic balls.
“I don’t have children, but I think it’s good. I love children,” said Carriage House resident Sandra Rudolph as she watched the toddlers run from one activity to another.
Pop music from artists like Madonna played on portable speakers as toy blocks hit the hard floor and children squealed. Amused residents erupted in bouts of laughter.
Three-year-old Adeline Miller, splayed out in the pool of balls, joyfully flailed her arms and legs.
“I think she’s going to be a dancer,” Rudolph said.
Rudolph’s neighbor, Rita Cau, couldn’t keep her eyes off little Adeline.
“You’re a cutie! Let me see you dance,” Cau said as she cheered Adeline on by singing the lyric’s to KC and The Sunshine Band’s disco song “Get Down Tonight.”
Adeline’s mother, Katelyn Miller, said she liked the idea of the program and thought they’d give it a try.
“She’s used to being around different types of people. She’s my extrovert,” Miller said.
Miller is also the mother of 10-month-old twin boys, Ian and Brant. The twins wasted no time scooting around the room on their bellies exploring the pool of balls and hoisting themselves up on their feet to play with the toy trains.
Ineqsunaq Overby, Octavia’s grandmother, said the exposure has been good for her granddaughter.
“We live on a family farm, so she is kind of isolated from other people,” Overby said.
Usoro developed her program based on experiences she had while living in California.
Thursday marked the first of eight sessions. Sessions are planned all year and other activities will include making ice cream, gardening and story time, in which the seniors will read to the kids.
Love hopes the program will bring joy to the residents.
“I know how residents are when they see kids,” she said. “It lights up their life. It brings back memories.”
