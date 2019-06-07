High Point Parks & Recreation cut the ribbon on a new 1.2-mile stretch of the High Point Greenway on June 1.
The new section offers 3,500 feet of paved walkway and 2,900 feet of elevated boardwalk. It begins at University Park, at 1800 Deep River Road in High Point, and stretches to the Piedmont Environmental Center at 1220 Penny Road, where it meets the Bicentennial Greenway.
In total, the High Point Greenway offers nearly 5 miles of paved pathway with access points beginning at Armstrong Park at 305 E. Parkway Ave. and ending at the Piedmont Environmental Center. From the Piedmont Environmental Center, walkers can pick up the Bicentennial Greenway for another 6.8 miles of paved pathway. The environmental center also features an additional 6.6 miles of natural-surface trails.
More information is available at www.highpointnc.gov/1832/Trails-Greenways or by calling 336-883-3469.
New joint football league
The parks and recreation departments in High Point and Greensboro have teamed up to launch RED Zone, a joint youth football league that emphasizes recreation, education and development for ages 7 to 12.
A fall cheerleading program also will be offered for children ages 5 to 12.
Registration is open now, and the deadline to register for RED Zone youth football or cheerleading is July 26.
The league will follow national best practices in coaching for player safety, practice planning and player movements. Every coach will get the USA Football Heads Up Football training, which covers such issues as concussion recognition and response, heat and hydration preparedness, proper equipment fitting, and communication skills.
“Keeping our players safe so they can enjoy the game is our top priority. It’s something we emphasize every day,” said High Point Athletics Director Tyler Cole. “The Heads Up Football training will bring our coaches to the next level.”
“We are excited about this partnership with High Point Parks & Recreation,” said Greensboro Athletics Superintendent Austin Homan. “RED Zone will expand opportunities for youth in both cities to play new and different competition, develop physically, mentally and emotionally, and learn the importance of teamwork, sportsmanship and skill development.”
RED Zone has rules meant to increase player participation. The joint program is an unlimited weight league, and players who are over the designated weight to play a skill position will play interior line positions only. A “must play” rule dictates that every player will play one full quarter on offense and defense per game.
The two parks and recreation departments will keep their existing team names. Weekday games will be against in-town teams, and all other games will be played on the weekend.
“RED Zone players will get to compete against teams in our area, without the expense of joining a travel league,” Homan said.
High Point youth are invited to participate in a free, preseason football camp the week of July 15-18, at High Point Athletic Complex, 2920 School Park Road. Camp will start at 6 p.m. each day. Advance registration is required; parents and guardians can sign up children for the RED Zone League during camp.
For information, contact Tyler Cole at 336-883-3480 or tyler.cole@highpointnc.gov.
Uncle Sam Jam
Celebrate the Fourth of July at the Uncle Sam Jam with High Point Parks & Recreation, a partner in this local tradition since 1973. In addition to food, beverage and novelty vendors, the Uncle Sam Jam will offer live music and feature a Family Fun Zone with admission wristbands for sale.
Gates at Oak Hollow Festival Park,1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point, will open at 4:30 p.m. July 4. The fireworks show over Oak Hollow Lake will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. The admission cost is $10 per vehicle.
For information, visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
Swim and play
The pools at High Point City Lake Park, 602 W. Main St. in Jamestown, and Washington Terrace Park, 101 Gordon St. in High Point, are now open on a weekends-only schedule, with weekday operations beginning Monday. Check the parks department’s website for hours of operation and costs, or call before you visit.
The train, carousel, and other amusements at High Point City Lake Park are now open on weekends as well; weekday operations also begin Monday.
Swim lessons will be offered weekly at the High Point City Lake Park and Washington Terrace pools. Lessons run Monday through Thursday, June 10-Aug. 8.
Seven different skill levels for children ages 4 to 12 are available.
Adult swimming lessons will be offered June 24-27 and July 22-25 at High Point City Lake Park.
Call 336-883-3501 during pool operation hours for more information.
Introduction to kayaking
Beginner kayak lessons will be taught by an ACA-certified instructor from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 8, and July 20 at Oak Hollow Lake, 3431 N. Centennial St. in High Point.
The lessons are for ages 16 and up; preregistration is required. Cost is $30 for the class and kayak; $20 for the class only. Call 336-883-3494 to learn more.
Sunset Paddle
Enjoy a guided sunset tour by kayak around one of High Point’s lakes. Sunset Paddles will be offered through the summer at Oak Hollow Lake and on the Arnold J. Koonce, Jr. Lake at High Point City Lake Park from 7:30 to 10 p.m. The next paddle will take place at High Point City Lake Park on June 21.
Kayaks are available for rent, or bring your own. Participants must be at least 16 years old to operate a kayak. Tandem kayaks may include a child younger than 16, but the kayak must be operated by an adult age 18 or older.
Cost is $15 for a single kayak, $22 for a tandem and $6 if you bring your own. Preregistration is required; call 336-883-3498 to sign up.