Hayworth Christian School in High Point will start its new school year on Aug. 19 with a new head of school, Terry Moffitt.
Moffitt is originally from Hendersonville and grew up dreaming of playing basketball at UNC-Chapel Hill. In high school, he got a call from none other than legendary coach Dean Smith asking him to come play for him.
“I was the easiest recruit he ever had,” Moffitt said. While at Carolina, he played JV basketball under Roy Williams, who is now the head men’s basketball coach. After his sophomore year, Moffitt sustained an injury that ended his basketball career, but Smith assured him he would see to it that Moffitt graduated.
When Smith asked what he thought he might like to do, Moffitt said he wanted to be a teacher and a coach.
Upon graduation, Smith helped land him a coaching position at Westchester School. The second year, Moffitt taught social studies and coached basketball, soccer and baseball. Baseball and basketball he was comfortable with, but soccer, not so much.
“The first soccer game I ever watched was also the first one I coached,” he said. He said his plan for that year was to have the best-conditioned team in the league.
“I had a player that almost every day brought me a book about coaching soccer,” Moffitt said. He added that he still has those books.
He taught his players about conditioning, and they taught him the game of soccer. He said he loved soccer once he figured it out.
After four years at Westchester, Moffitt went into business because at that time, he said, teachers and coaches had to negotiate their salaries at private schools. With a new daughter, he needed more income security.
He spent four years in the business world before landing at Wesleyan Christian Academy. His wife had been teaching there and at 27, he became principal of the K-12 school without ever having taken an administration course.
When Moffitt arrived at Wesleyan they were down to under 300 students total enrolled, but by the time he left in 1995 they had over 800 students. He left Wesleyan to start a consulting business and his first client started High Point Christian Academy.
“I’m in a unique position because I have been in all three large private schools in High Point,” Moffitt said. He ran the consulting business for schools and churches and, as a consultant, he started four other schools from scratch. He specialized in turning them around struggling schools and getting the right people in place to keep the school going.
He also ran a security business that worked with nonprofits and small corporate businesses. He had clients in 48 states and 29 countries, but the travel was getting tiresome.
When previous Head of School Vickie Beale retired, and Hayworth Christian School extended the offer, Moffitt was happy to accept.
“I was ready to come off the road; I have grandkids here,” he said.
“It’s also nice to come into a school that’s not having major problems,” Moffitt said.
Hayworth Christian School has just under 100 students in grades K-12. Moffitt said the school has a lot of promise and provides a great sense of community for families.
Rebecca Setzer, whose two boys have attended Hayworth Christian School for four years, is excited to have Moffitt at the school.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Moffitt’s leadership and look forward to future growth for Hayworth,” Setzer said.
The staff, she said, “go above and beyond to be excellent role models and care for each student. Our boys truly know they are loved by their teachers. Hayworth feels like family.”
Setzer said it’s important for her family to have a school that teaches not only solid academics but also instills a biblical worldview into their children.
Moffitt isn’t just a head of school. He teaches at least one course a year.
The curriculum at Hayworth is college preparatory. Moffitt said its tuition is lower than other similar private schools.
“Our students to teacher ratios are 7- or 8-to-1. The teachers are able to really know each student personally and teach in a way that each student is able to learn,” he said
Hayworth has three sports teams — basketball, volleyball and cross country — and a great art program, he said. Moffitt hopes to expand is the music program, especially the choral program.
“I’m having fun. I’ve never been at a school this size, and I am really enjoying it,” Moffitt said. “There’s never a dull moment.”