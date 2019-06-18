Guilford County District Court Judge Bill Davis welcomed 11 community volunteers to the Juvenile Court System in Guilford County’s North Carolina Judicial District 18 by administering the guardian ad litem oath during a ceremony June 12 at the Greensboro Courthouse.
The GAL swearing-in was the culmination of five weeks of training completed by the volunteers and is the third GAL class accepted by the court in 2019.
Members of the GAL class are: Ava Almaraz, Madeline Baruch, Felicia Cole, Teresa John, Angela Mattern, Emily Phillips, Elise Roseborough, Sean Walker and Tammie Worth-Tabor, all of Greensboro; Kristen Fisher of High Point and Angela Ballou of Oak Ridge.
The new GALs will be appointed by the court to advocate for the best interest of 24 abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system.
The Guilford County GAL Program is part of the N.C. Guardian ad Litem Program, which recruits, trains and supervises volunteer advocates in every county across the state to partner with an attorney to represent and promote the best interests of abused, neglected and dependent children in the state court system.
To learn more, contact the GAL office at 336-412-7580 or www.volunteerforgal.org.