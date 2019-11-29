Guilford County District Court Judge Marcus Shields welcomed 16 community volunteers to the Juvenile Court System in Guilford County’s North Carolina Judicial District 18 by administering the guardian ad litem oath during a ceremony Nov. 20 at the Guilford County Courthouse. The swearing-in was the culmination of five weeks of training completed by the volunteers and is the final GAL class accepted by the court in 2019.
Members of the class are: Anna Valerian of Browns Summit; Larry Barnes, Niya Boone, Katherine Brock, Nasaa Enkhbold, Seqouia Pettigrew, Gail Ricks, Katie Riddle, Lou Savastano, Seleita Tinsley and Caitlin Venable, all of Greensboro; Valerie Haynes, Taylor Irish and Steve Yurko, all of High Point; and Emily Cohen and Margaret Crawford, both of Jamestown.
The new guardians will be appointed by the court to advocate for the best interest of 35 abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system.
To learn more about becoming the voice for a child, call 336-412-7580 or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.