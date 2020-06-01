New Garden Friends School is hoping to do an in-person graduation ceremony this summer, as restrictions allow. NGFS held baccalaureate (virtually) to recognize the seniors on May 14.

Graduates: Riley Aldridge, Evan Andrews, Zack Bensimhon, CC Bratcher, Benjamin Bressler, Caroline Brown, Mylena Cripps, Joseph Decker, Anthony Du, Abby Felsen, Jack Freedman, Mitchell Gallagher, Lauren Glass, Arynna Harvey, Frances Kelly, Shane Kilgannon, Link Lin, Miguel Monguilod, Asher Rosenbluth, Penny Shrewsbury, Emily Strickland, Emma Walters, Taylor Walton, Jiajun Wang, Tyler Young

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments