On Tuesday, July 30, High Point Public Library staff will welcome the arrival of a new bookmobile that replaces a vehicle that has served the community for almost 19 years.
The 30-foot mobile library was constructed by Matthews Specialty Vehicles in Greensboro. The High Point community was invited to participate in a contest in early 2020 to design the outer wrap, and Peter Nguyen and Kierstin Brackett had the winning submissions.
Library staff worked with Matthews to design a vehicle that would serve its primary audience, which is the more than 50 preschools and daycares within the City of High Point. However, the new mobile library will have materials and technology that will allow it to have a much greater impact on the community.
“We are excited about getting our new mobile library and look forward to reaching out to the community in ways we haven’t been able to in the past,” says Jim Zola, children’s services division manager. “We are adding services for the children in daycares, after school programs and daycare centers that will allow children to experience new technologies that they otherwise might have missed.”
The bookmobile will also represent the library with its presence at the annual Holiday Parade and other community events. The project was supported by a Library Services and Technology Act rant with matching funds provided by the City of High Point. The LSTA grant program is administered by the State Library of North Carolina and funds library projects across the state that advance excellence and promote equity by strengthening capacity, expanding access and community engagement in North Carolina’s libraries.
