The NCWorks U.S. Census jobs bus will be on Randolph Community College’s Asheboro Campus from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the traffic circle located in front of the Administration/Education Center.
The census is in the final stages of hiring enumerators/data collectors to help with the 2020 Census. The job involves following up with people who have asked for help in completing the census by visiting them at their home.
Census workers can work out of their homes and set their own schedules. The pay is $16 per hour with reimbursement for mileage at .575 cents per mile.
Training starts in late March, and the job will run from early April through the end of June.
The bus will have laptop computers so those interested can apply on the spot and get additional information about the job.
For information, contact RCC Special Assistant to the President for Projects and Events Kelly Heath at kwheath@randolph.edu.
