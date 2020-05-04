Planting seeds
The NC Cooperative Extension - Guilford County Center is looking for volunteers for the upcoming Extension Master Food Volunteer Program which will engage the community through nutrition education, food/cooking demonstrations and physical activity. Volunteers who have a desire to serve their community are needed.

The extension will offer a Zoom interest meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at https://ncsu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUrcumvqDIjHNTS1w-nl87rspM4VEWbH4Ug.

EMFV applications are available at https://files.constantcontact.com/572ab53e301/9532fec9-20e5-4b53-b1b6-41fcb67785a6.pdf.

For information, call 336-641-2412 or email vwebb@ncsu.edu.

