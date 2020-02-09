Nancy Ham Green turned 100 on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Green was a founding member of Starmount Presbyterian Church on West Market Street in Greensboro and served as a volunteer there for decades.
She worked at Blue Bell in New York until she married the late E.T. Green who died in 1990. She is the mother of three boys: the late E. Taylor Green Jr. who worked as an announcer for NPR in Norfolk, Va.; Reagan Mebane Green of Charlotte; and Alan Green of Olon, Ecuador. She has one grandson as well.
She worked at AGC Office of Greensboro after her children were grown.
A birthday celebration was held Saturday, Feb. 8, at Friends Home Guilford. Alan and his family traveled from Ecuador to attend.
