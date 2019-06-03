GUILFORD COUNTY
Julius Alexander, Bachelor's, Business Administration
Ziad Ali, Bachelor's, Biomedical and Health Sciences Engineering (Joint with UNC-Chapel Hill) and Electrical Engineering
Aaron Amusan, Bachelor's, Aerospace Engineering
Ellis Anderson, Master's, Graphic Design
Mihai Anghel, Bachelor's, Business Administration
Caitlin Anthony, Bachelor's, Biological Sciences
Madeline Bagby, Bachelor's, Business Administration
Alexa Barker, Bachelor's, Communication
David Barnes, Bachelor's, Industrial Engineering
Thomas Barnette, Bachelor's, Computer Engineering, Computer Science and Electrical Engineering
Jessica Becher, Vet Medicine, Veterinary Medicine
Jose Benavidez, Bachelor's, International Studies and Foreign Languages and Literatures
Evan Benson, Bachelor's, Biological Sciences
Trevor Berreth, Bachelor's, Graphic Design
Taylor Bradsher, Bachelor's, Construction Engineering
Robert Brooks, Bachelor's, Business Administration
Claire Brooks, Bachelor's, Fashion and Textile Management
Nathanael Brown, Bachelor's, Chemical Engineering
Alexsiara Bynum, Bachelor's, Statistics
Brittany Carrington, Master's, Social Work
Sydney Champion, Bachelor's, Psychology
Elizabeth Cheney, Bachelor's, Chemistry
Caroline Childress, Bachelor's, Communication
Youjin Cho, Bachelor's, Business Administration
Bryan Chu, Bachelor's, Physics
Samuel Covington, Bachelor's, Textile Technology
Thomas Cruickshank, Bachelor's, Materials Science and Engineering
Michael Cruz, Bachelor's, Zoology
Duy Dang, Bachelor's, Computer Engineering and Electrical Engineering
Callie Daniel, Bachelor's, Mechanical Engineering
Maya Davis, Bachelor's, Philosophy
Jennifer Davis, Bachelor's, Elementary Education
Adam Davis, Bachelor's, Computer Science
Vince Del Villar, Bachelor's, Business Administration
Timothy Dement, Master's Computer Science
Rachael Depolt, Master's Analytics
Erin Dowell, Bachelor's, Biomedical and Health Sciences Engineering (Joint with UNC-CH)
Carl Druebbisch, Bachelor's, Chemical Engineering
Abygail Duquette, Bachelor's, Business Administration
Erin Egan, Bachelor's, Fashion and Textile Design
Casey Elias, Bachelor's, Business Administration
Mitchell Ellis, Bachelor's, Professional Golf Management
Concetta Errichiello, Bachelor's, Middle Grades Education
James Faber, Bachelor's, Business Administration
Kelly Fleming, Bachelor's, Computer Science
Garrison Fratoni, Bachelor's, Biological Engineering
Adrianne Freeman, Doctorate, Adult and Community College Education
Robert Furr, Bachelor's, Textile Technology
Parker Gagnier, Bachelor's, English
Thomas Galligan, Bachelor's, Accounting
Briana Garcia, Bachelor's, Social Work
Cameron Gardner, Bachelor's, Mechanical Engineering
Justin Gargano, Bachelor's, Aerospace Engineering
Antonio Gargano, Bachelor's, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
Ryan Geary, Master's, Electrical Engineering
Michael Gibson, Master's, Electrical Engineering
Neely Gray, Bachelor's, Sport Management
Andrew Gray, Bachelor's, Aerospace Engineering
Christopher Gross, Bachelor's, Environmental Technology and Management
Rasheed Harding, Bachelor's, Economics
Allison Harris, Bachelor's, Environmental Technology and Management
Olivia Helvey, Bachelor's, Biological Sciences
Madeline Henry, Bachelor's, Arts Studies
Shane Herman, Bachelor's, Environmental Engineering
Amanda Hinze, Bachelor's, Business Administration
Scott Hollowell, Bachelor's, Chemistry
Benjamin Hulsey, Vet Medicine, Veterinary Medicine
Daniel Humphrey, Bachelor's, Polymer and Color Chemistry
Jeffrey Hunter, Bachelor's, Paper Science and Engineering
Priscilla James, Master's, Social Work
Austin Johnson, Bachelor's, Electrical Engineering and Computer Engineering
Alayna Johnson, Bachelor's, Psychology
Corey Johnson-Erday, Bachelor's, Environmental Engineering
Luke Justice, Bachelor's, Construction Engineering
Corwin Kerr, Bachelor's, Chemical Engineering
Sol Khaitas, Bachelor's, English and Biochemistry
Campbell Kinley, Bachelor's, Sport Management
Chase Kubis, Bachelor's, Business Administration
Rachel Landon, Bachelor's, Textile Engineering
Isabella Lee, Bachelor's, Political Science
Emily Lichtenberger, Doctorate, Fiber and Polymer Science
John Lloyd, Master's, Civil Engineering
Robert Loftin, Doctorate, Computer Science
Madison Lohr, Bachelor's, Business Administration
David Lovato, Bachelor's, Chemical Engineering
Benjamin Malinda, Bachelor's, Biological Engineering
Bennett Marlow, Bachelor's, Communication
Grace Marlow, Bachelor's, Fashion and Textile Management
Olivia Matthews, Bachelor's, Psychology
Trent Mayberry, Bachelor's, Materials Science and Engineering
Malgorzata Mazgola, Bachelor's, Accounting
Kamaran McClanahan, Bachelor's, Statistics
Austin McClure, Bachelor's, Psychology
Sarah McGee, Bachelor's, Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Management
Tristan McKee, Bachelor's, Business Administration
Allison Michaelis, Doctorate, Marine, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences
Jonathan Miller, Doctorate, Civil Engineering
Sarah Miller, Bachelor's, Biological Sciences
Nikole Miller, Bachelor's, Middle Grades Education
Brigitta Mills, Master's Architecture
Lucas Moore, Bachelor's, Business Administration
Austin Mueller, Bachelor's, Fisheries, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology
Eric Mura, Master's, Architecture
Natasha Nguyen, Master's, Teaching
Brian Nguyen, Bachelor's, Biochemistry
Sara Nicholson, Bachelor's, Accounting
Tyler Nielsen, Bachelor's, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science and Computer Engineering
Rachel North, Bachelor's, Environmental Design in Architecture
Michelle Nursey, Bachelor's, Aerospace Engineering
Spencer Otten, Bachelor's, Business Administration
Brighton Owen, Bachelor's, Mechanical Engineering
Kimberly Pantuso, Bachelor's, Fashion and Textile Management
Phillip Parker, Bachelor's, Textile Engineering
Austen Peeples, Bachelor's, Computer Engineering
Tyler Perkins, Vet Medicine, Veterinary Medicine
Craig Person, Bachelor's, Forest Management
Matthew Petrinitz, Bachelor's, Biological Sciences
Trent Philpott, Bachelor's, Business Administration
Jason Phipps, Bachelor's, Electrical Engineering
Andrew Pittard, Bachelor's, Agricultural Business Management
Samuel Pruett, Bachelor's, Business Administration
Nicholas Putnam, Master's Accounting
James Quick, Master's, Animal Science
Blake Raczenski, Bachelor's, Mechanical Engineering
Advaita Ramesh, Bachelor's, Political Science
Ashlee Raulston, Bachelor's, International Studies
Lahari Revuri, Bachelor's, Computer Science
Reed Richmond, Bachelor's, Mechanical Engineering
John Rife, Master's, Parks, Recreation, Tourism and Sport Management
Alexandra Ring, Bachelor's, Psychology
Kyle Rogers, Bachelor's, Industrial Engineering
John Ruch, Bachelor's, Business Administration
Jasmeet Saini, Master's, Statistics
Alec Sawyer, Bachelor's, Communication
Mary Scott, Bachelor's, Business Administration
Emily Sharpe, Bachelor's, Business Administration
Justin Shin, Master's, Physiology
Zoe Shirk, Bachelor's, Biological Sciences
Erin Short, Master's, Social Work
Zachary Sikora, Bachelor's, Chemical Engineering
Lauren Skenes, Bachelor's, Business Administration
Adam Skrzecz, Bachelor's, Political Science and History
Tyler Smith, Bachelor's, Business Administration
Hylton Smith, Bachelor's, Zoology
Theresa Stark, Bachelor's, Business Administration
Bryce Starnes, Bachelor's, Business Administration
Michael Tanahey, Bachelor's, Business Administration
Quest Taylor, Bachelor's, Mechanical Engineering
Jared Michael Taylor, Bachelor's, Physics and Applied Mathematics
Christian Taylor, Master's Analytics
Lauren Titcher, Bachelor's, Foreign Languages and Literatures and Psychology
Brian Turi, Bachelor's, Mechanical Engineering
Steve Valladares Galeas, Bachelor's, Business Administration
Garrett Venable, Associate, Turfgrass Management
Thompson Vickers, Bachelor's, Sport Management
Brian Wang, Master's, Statistics
Kayla Watson, Bachelor's, Graphic Design
Nicholas Weaver, Bachelor's, Communication
Rachel White, Bachelor's, Electrical Engineering and Computer Engineering
Victoria Wiggins, Bachelor's, Interdisciplinary Studies
Laura Williams, Bachelor's, Microbiology
Natalie Williams, Bachelor's, Environmental Design in Architecture
Jordyn Williams, Bachelor's, Psychology
Nicholas Williams, Bachelor's, Aerospace Engineering
Isabel Wood, Bachelor's, Sport Management
Alan Woodlief, Bachelor's, Electrical Engineering and Computer Engineering
Andrew Wright, Bachelor's, Computer Science and Mathematics
Kable Young, Bachelor's, Chemical Engineering and Paper Science and Engineering
Taylor Ziemba, Bachelor's, History
To see all the graduates, visit https://studentservices.ncsu.edu/your-grades/graduation-list/.