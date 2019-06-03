GUILFORD COUNTY

Julius Alexander, Bachelor's, Business Administration

Ziad Ali, Bachelor's, Biomedical and Health Sciences Engineering (Joint with UNC-Chapel Hill) and Electrical Engineering

Aaron Amusan, Bachelor's, Aerospace Engineering

Ellis Anderson, Master's, Graphic Design

Mihai Anghel, Bachelor's, Business Administration

Caitlin Anthony, Bachelor's, Biological Sciences

Madeline Bagby, Bachelor's, Business Administration

Alexa Barker, Bachelor's, Communication

David Barnes, Bachelor's, Industrial Engineering

Thomas Barnette, Bachelor's, Computer Engineering, Computer Science and Electrical Engineering

Jessica Becher, Vet Medicine, Veterinary Medicine

Jose Benavidez, Bachelor's, International Studies and Foreign Languages and Literatures

Evan Benson, Bachelor's, Biological Sciences

Trevor Berreth, Bachelor's, Graphic Design

Taylor Bradsher, Bachelor's, Construction Engineering

Robert Brooks, Bachelor's, Business Administration

Claire Brooks, Bachelor's, Fashion and Textile Management

Nathanael Brown, Bachelor's, Chemical Engineering

Alexsiara Bynum, Bachelor's, Statistics

Brittany Carrington, Master's, Social Work

Sydney Champion, Bachelor's, Psychology

Elizabeth Cheney, Bachelor's, Chemistry

Caroline Childress, Bachelor's, Communication

Youjin Cho, Bachelor's, Business Administration

Bryan Chu, Bachelor's, Physics

Samuel Covington, Bachelor's, Textile Technology

Thomas Cruickshank, Bachelor's, Materials Science and Engineering

Michael Cruz, Bachelor's, Zoology

Duy Dang, Bachelor's, Computer Engineering and Electrical Engineering

Callie Daniel, Bachelor's, Mechanical Engineering

Maya Davis, Bachelor's, Philosophy

Jennifer Davis, Bachelor's, Elementary Education

Adam Davis, Bachelor's, Computer Science

Vince Del Villar, Bachelor's, Business Administration

Timothy Dement, Master's Computer Science

Rachael Depolt, Master's Analytics

Erin Dowell, Bachelor's, Biomedical and Health Sciences Engineering (Joint with UNC-CH)

Carl Druebbisch, Bachelor's, Chemical Engineering

Abygail Duquette, Bachelor's, Business Administration

Erin Egan, Bachelor's, Fashion and Textile Design

Casey Elias, Bachelor's, Business Administration

Mitchell Ellis, Bachelor's, Professional Golf Management

Concetta Errichiello, Bachelor's, Middle Grades Education

James Faber, Bachelor's, Business Administration

Kelly Fleming, Bachelor's, Computer Science

Garrison Fratoni, Bachelor's, Biological Engineering

Adrianne Freeman, Doctorate, Adult and Community College Education

Robert Furr, Bachelor's, Textile Technology

Parker Gagnier, Bachelor's, English

Thomas Galligan, Bachelor's, Accounting

Briana Garcia, Bachelor's, Social Work

Cameron Gardner, Bachelor's, Mechanical Engineering

Justin Gargano, Bachelor's, Aerospace Engineering

Antonio Gargano, Bachelor's, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

Ryan Geary, Master's, Electrical Engineering

Michael Gibson, Master's, Electrical Engineering

Neely Gray, Bachelor's, Sport Management

Andrew Gray, Bachelor's, Aerospace Engineering

Christopher Gross, Bachelor's, Environmental Technology and Management

Rasheed Harding, Bachelor's, Economics

Allison Harris, Bachelor's, Environmental Technology and Management

Olivia Helvey, Bachelor's, Biological Sciences

Madeline Henry, Bachelor's, Arts Studies

Shane Herman, Bachelor's, Environmental Engineering

Amanda Hinze, Bachelor's, Business Administration

Scott Hollowell, Bachelor's, Chemistry

Benjamin Hulsey, Vet Medicine, Veterinary Medicine

Daniel Humphrey, Bachelor's, Polymer and Color Chemistry

Jeffrey Hunter, Bachelor's, Paper Science and Engineering

Priscilla James, Master's, Social Work

Austin Johnson, Bachelor's, Electrical Engineering and Computer Engineering

Alayna Johnson, Bachelor's, Psychology

Corey Johnson-Erday, Bachelor's, Environmental Engineering

Luke Justice, Bachelor's, Construction Engineering

Corwin Kerr, Bachelor's, Chemical Engineering

Sol Khaitas, Bachelor's, English and Biochemistry

Campbell Kinley, Bachelor's, Sport Management

Chase Kubis, Bachelor's, Business Administration

Rachel Landon, Bachelor's, Textile Engineering

Isabella Lee, Bachelor's, Political Science

Emily Lichtenberger, Doctorate, Fiber and Polymer Science

John Lloyd, Master's, Civil Engineering

Robert Loftin, Doctorate, Computer Science

Madison Lohr, Bachelor's, Business Administration

David Lovato, Bachelor's, Chemical Engineering

Benjamin Malinda, Bachelor's, Biological Engineering

Bennett Marlow, Bachelor's, Communication

Grace Marlow, Bachelor's, Fashion and Textile Management

Olivia Matthews, Bachelor's, Psychology

Trent Mayberry, Bachelor's, Materials Science and Engineering

Malgorzata Mazgola, Bachelor's, Accounting

Kamaran McClanahan, Bachelor's, Statistics

Austin McClure, Bachelor's, Psychology

Sarah McGee, Bachelor's, Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Management

Tristan McKee, Bachelor's, Business Administration

Allison Michaelis, Doctorate, Marine, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences

Jonathan Miller, Doctorate, Civil Engineering

Sarah Miller, Bachelor's, Biological Sciences

Nikole Miller, Bachelor's, Middle Grades Education

Brigitta Mills, Master's Architecture

Lucas Moore, Bachelor's, Business Administration

Austin Mueller, Bachelor's, Fisheries, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology

Eric Mura, Master's, Architecture

Natasha Nguyen, Master's, Teaching

Brian Nguyen, Bachelor's, Biochemistry

Sara Nicholson, Bachelor's, Accounting

Tyler Nielsen, Bachelor's, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science and Computer Engineering

Rachel North, Bachelor's, Environmental Design in Architecture

Michelle Nursey, Bachelor's, Aerospace Engineering

Spencer Otten, Bachelor's, Business Administration

Brighton Owen, Bachelor's, Mechanical Engineering

Kimberly Pantuso, Bachelor's, Fashion and Textile Management

Phillip Parker, Bachelor's, Textile Engineering

Austen Peeples, Bachelor's, Computer Engineering

Tyler Perkins, Vet Medicine, Veterinary Medicine

Craig Person, Bachelor's, Forest Management

Matthew Petrinitz, Bachelor's, Biological Sciences

Trent Philpott, Bachelor's, Business Administration

Jason Phipps, Bachelor's, Electrical Engineering

Andrew Pittard, Bachelor's, Agricultural Business Management

Samuel Pruett, Bachelor's, Business Administration

Nicholas Putnam, Master's Accounting

James Quick, Master's, Animal Science

Blake Raczenski, Bachelor's, Mechanical Engineering

Advaita Ramesh, Bachelor's, Political Science

Ashlee Raulston, Bachelor's, International Studies

Lahari Revuri, Bachelor's, Computer Science

Reed Richmond, Bachelor's, Mechanical Engineering

John Rife, Master's, Parks, Recreation, Tourism and Sport Management

Alexandra Ring, Bachelor's, Psychology

Kyle Rogers, Bachelor's, Industrial Engineering

John Ruch, Bachelor's, Business Administration

Jasmeet Saini, Master's, Statistics

Alec Sawyer, Bachelor's, Communication

Mary Scott, Bachelor's, Business Administration

Emily Sharpe, Bachelor's, Business Administration

Justin Shin, Master's, Physiology

Zoe Shirk, Bachelor's, Biological Sciences

Erin Short, Master's, Social Work

Zachary Sikora, Bachelor's, Chemical Engineering

Lauren Skenes, Bachelor's, Business Administration

Adam Skrzecz, Bachelor's, Political Science and History

Tyler Smith, Bachelor's, Business Administration

Hylton Smith, Bachelor's, Zoology

Theresa Stark, Bachelor's, Business Administration

Bryce Starnes, Bachelor's, Business Administration

Michael Tanahey, Bachelor's, Business Administration

Quest Taylor, Bachelor's, Mechanical Engineering

Jared Michael Taylor, Bachelor's, Physics and Applied Mathematics

Christian Taylor, Master's Analytics

Lauren Titcher, Bachelor's, Foreign Languages and Literatures and Psychology

Brian Turi, Bachelor's, Mechanical Engineering

Steve Valladares Galeas, Bachelor's, Business Administration

Garrett Venable, Associate, Turfgrass Management

Thompson Vickers, Bachelor's, Sport Management

Brian Wang, Master's, Statistics

Kayla Watson, Bachelor's, Graphic Design

Nicholas Weaver, Bachelor's, Communication

Rachel White, Bachelor's, Electrical Engineering and Computer Engineering

Victoria Wiggins, Bachelor's, Interdisciplinary Studies

Laura Williams, Bachelor's, Microbiology

Natalie Williams, Bachelor's, Environmental Design in Architecture

Jordyn Williams, Bachelor's, Psychology

Nicholas Williams, Bachelor's, Aerospace Engineering

Isabel Wood, Bachelor's, Sport Management

Alan Woodlief, Bachelor's, Electrical Engineering and Computer Engineering

Andrew Wright, Bachelor's, Computer Science and Mathematics

Kable Young, Bachelor's, Chemical Engineering and Paper Science and Engineering

Taylor Ziemba, Bachelor's, History

To see all the graduates, visit https://studentservices.ncsu.edu/your-grades/graduation-list/.

