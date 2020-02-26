Pull out your large skillet tonight if you’re up for a pork dish that comes together in minutes but has a surprisingly complex-tasting sauce.
Too often, fast-cooking recipes lack depth of flavor, because they have fewer ingredients and because quick can mean the ingredients have little time to do the things that make a dish delicious, like caramelize or blend for a more nuanced, richer taste.
This one works in part to a quick sauce — it takes about 5 minutes — that gets its depth of flavor from cream, mustard, lemon and white pepper.
The rest of the dish — which comes together in one large skillet — is easy on the tired home cook, featuring thin-cut pork chops that finish in six to eight minutes, and sautéed onions and cabbage that require about 15 minutes total on the stove.
I found the recipe by happenstance. When Urvashi Pitre’s “Easy Keto in 30 Minutes” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2019) landed on my desk, I decided to look through the 100 recipes. (It took me 40 minutes to make this pork dish, but I won’t quibble.)
I was delighted by the variety of preparations in the cookbook, so, after making and tasting this recipe, I dug a little deeper by going to Pitre’s site, TwoSleevers.com, on which she says that her “recipes are simple to make, but have complex flavors.”
I thought, well, that was exactly my experience with this one I tested.
Pitre, who is from India, prides herself on offering what she calls “global recipes.” She often focuses on Keto dieters, so her recipes feature lots of low-carb substitutions, such as Flank Steak Fajitas (with lettuce leaves in place of tortillas), a Skillet Lasagna (with no noodles) and Shrimp and “Grits” (made with pureed cauliflower, of course).
This pork dish requires no such substitutions, but it does call to mind cooking from another land. With the first bite, one colleague proclaimed the flavors suggested German cooking. I agree. Pork, mustard and cabbage often join hands in popular German dishes for a reason. They play well together here, as well.
The richness of the sauce and the heartiness of the abundant cabbage made this a great wintry supper. Next time, when I make it, I plan to polish it off with a malty German-style beer.
