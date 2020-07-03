In the song “Nashville Cats,” John Sebastian wrote:
“There’s thirteen hundred and fifty-two
Guitar pickers in Nashville.”
There may not be that many in Winston-Salem, but there are more now than there were before the novel coronavirus pandemic hit, if guitar and lesson sales are any indication.
Staying at home seems to have given musicians and wannabe musicians the time — and in some cases — the money to improve their playing, acquire new instruments or learn a new skill.
Guitars and lessons
Michael “B” Bennett, who owns the “B” String Guitar Shop on Trade Street, said that his business has been booming throughout the pandemic.
His store sells guitars and offers lessons — and Bennett sells online as well. When folks got their economic stimulus checks, many of the called him and said, “What have you got for $1,200?” He was able to accommodate them.
“We had a good month online, and we made some appointments that turned into guitar sales,” he said.
Bennett is also a musician and bandleader of the “B” String All-Stars.
“I sold a $2,500 Les Paul to a guy who was able to keep his expense account during the shutdown. I had two customers who consigned their instruments with me, and, instead of asking for the money, took store credit to help us out.”
One of the “B” String’s income streams is musical-instrument repair. “All my friends who are professional musicians are out of work, have been out of work and will be out of work until this is over,” Bennett said. “They are not getting repairs.”
Some of the “B” String teachers are teaching online, and a few people have bought inexpensive guitars on impulse to start learning how to play.
“They said, ‘I’ve got some time on my hands, and I’m going to give it a shot,’ ” Bennett said. “Music always raises our spirits, and it brings people together somewhat.
“We are trying to take all the avenues we can to make it work for everybody.”
Lessons
Brent Bristow, is a singer-songwriter, music producer and the owner of Salem Music Academy on Academy Avenue.
“During this pandemic, we’ve been shut down, but the lesson business managed to survive in large part because our students and parents were so technologically savvy,” Bristow said. The school’s teachers and students are meeting online, mainly on Zoom, he said.
He closed the academy in mid-March when the stay-at-home order was issued.
“We went into emergency-lesson mode. It was remarkably smooth considering what it could have been,” Bristow said. “What it did for me as a businessman is make me realize that we could do it without brick and mortar at all.
“Instead of seeing online as intimidating, I’m seeing it as having the ability to double and triple our lessons. It could have a silver lining in the long-run.”
At the academy’s peak, it had about 125 students, 15 teachers, Bristow said. His 6,000-square-foot free-standing building contains 20 classrooms, a recording studio and a listening room.
“I spent $100,000 to make it beautiful,” Bristow said. “It’s been an undiscovered resource.”
His wife, Mary, schedules all the classes. The Bristows take care of the administration — scheduling and collecting payment — and the teachers only have to teach.
“The teachers are all independent contractors,” he said. “Our focus is providing lessons and helping our teachers keep going. They are all professional musicians.
“It’s dicey art — the art of building a clientele for teachers. Some teachers draw students, and others don’t.”
At one time, the academy sold instruments, but Bristow decided to get out of retail. “I once had 75-80 guitars,” he said.
“Now I have seven or eight.” In place of guitars, the academy now displays about 20 pieces of art by local artist Kim Thore.
Guitars and T-shirts
Michael Slawter owns Heyday Guitars on Brookstown Avenue. During the COVID-19 crisis, he has been selling guitars online and has been delivering some of his T-shirts and guitar strings locally.
Before the stay-at-home order in mid-March, Slawter had started renovations on the store and continued them while closed. He reopened May 14.
“We’ve been asking people to wear masks, and we are spraying people’s hands with sanitizer when they come in,” he said. “For the most part, everybody has been good and cooperative.”
He rarely has more than a couple of customers at a time, and said that he would ask people to wait outside if more than 10 showed up.
Before the COVID-19 shutdown, Slawter had to contend with the Business 40 closure. He applied the lessons from that to the stay-at-home order.
“We’ve been relying online sales, and we had a little time to plan this out,” he said. “It was weird for us, because we had started the renovation before the shutdown, and we renovated during the shutdown.
“The response has been nice. People like the new place. Everything is in one room now.”
Besides guitars, Heyday has custom T-shirts and masks for sale on eBay and Reverb.
“I asked the wonderful Kat Lamp if she would design a T-shirt for me,” Slawter said. “She ended up coming up with two pieces of art, and we chose both.
“I wanted an animal mascot, and she did a possum and a sloth, and we had this whole thing Team Sloth/Team Possum thing going. We’re suddenly more than an guitar store now, and we have Heyday masks with our logo.” Machine Gun Graphics on Cotton Street makes merchandise with the logo.
Before he reopened, Slawter delivered guitar strings and T-shirts to some local customers.
“We were shipping out stuff,” he said. “Then I started doing string delivery for people. I just dropped off on front porch, and they sent me money.
“I’ve had quite a few people buying stuff with their stimulus checks, especially when we opened back up.”
