More than 100 local Jews volunteered at Cone Health hospitals on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day performing non-medical tasks. It was the 43rd year of this effort, what the volunteers would consider a mitzvah, as defined as a meritorious or charitable act by Merriam-Webster.
“Always a joy, our community brings the brightness of Chanukah to Cone Health in dedicated service, in volunteering so our Christian friends can be with their families and celebrate Christmas together,” said David Frazier, volunteer coordinator for Jewish Family Services, a unit of the Greensboro Jewish Federation.
Volunteers worked in food preparation and greeted people at reception desks at both hospitals. They also manned the Wesley Long gift shop.
