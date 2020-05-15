Achievers
High Point University’s Survey Research Center has been recognized by the American Association for Public Opinion Research for the fifth consecutive year for its commitment to transparency and involvement in the Transparency Initiative.
***
Allie Blosser, assistant professor of education at High Point University, was recently featured in Ed Prep Matters, the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education blog, which is dedicated to sharing news and insights on educator preparation.
Her blog, “Teaching Advocacy to Preservice Students More Important Now Than Ever,” discusses why the coronavirus serves as an example of why we should teach advocacy to future educators.
***
Jim Goodman, assistant professor in the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication at High Point University and chairman of the popular culture and media production major, recently won “Best of Competition” in the Faculty Scriptwriting Competition short subject category at the Broadcast Education Association’s Festival of Media Arts.
The association’s Festival of Media Arts is a competitive international festival open to all BEA individual faculty and student members and had more than 1,700 entries this year.
Awards
Two faculty members in High Point University’s department of athletic training were recently recognized by regional and statewide branches of the Athletic Trainers’ Association.
Jolene Henning, chair and associate professor of athletic training, received the 2020 Service Award from the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Trainers’ Association, whose mission is to enhance the quality of health care for athletes and those engaged in physical activity, and to advance the profession of athletic training through education and research in the prevention, evaluation, management and rehabilitation of injuries.
Nancy Groh, assistant professor of athletic training, received the 2020 North Carolina Athletic Trainers’ Association Presidential Award, which recognizes any business, medical practice, organization or individual that has supported health care services above and beyond the expected in support of athletic trainers and the athletic training community.
***
Tyreasa Washington and Blair Wisco are the recipients of the 2020 Thomas Undergraduate Research Mentor Award for Tenured Faculty. The Undergraduate Research, Scholarship and Creativity Office at UNCG established this award to recognize faculty who engage students in projects that contribute to the expansion of knowledge and understanding in their discipline, while demonstrating excellence and innovation.
Washington joined the department of social work at UNCG as an assistant professor in 2011. She was promoted to associate professor and appointed faculty affiliate to the UNCG Gerontology Program in 2017.
Washington is a licensed clinical social worker who has worked in child welfare and mental health settings. She examines the impact of family-level factors on African American children’s social, academic and behavioral outcomes, especially those who reside in kinship care (e.g., grandparents raising grandchildren).
Wisco joined the faculty at UNCG in 2013 as an assistant professor of psychology in the clinical psychology program. Since then, she has mentored many undergraduates — nearly 25 in her PSY 433: Research Experience in Psychology course alone.
Three of her students have been awarded UNCG Undergraduate Research and Creativity Awards funding, four have worked with her on honors theses or independent research projects and 10 have presented posters at major regional and national conferences.
***
UNC-Chapel Hill Hussman Adjunct Director and Lecturer John Robinson has been awarded the Student Undergraduate Teaching Award. Robinson worked 37 years in the newspaper business, 27 of which were with the News & Record where he served as editor from 1999–2011.
Recipients for the award are nominated and selected by members of UNC’s undergraduate population.
UNC Hussman teachers comprised two of the 15 across the university who were honored with the award this year.
Robinson, who began teaching at UNC Hussman in 2012, has taught various courses in the school including media history and reporting. Currently, he teaches MEJO 356: Feature Writing and MEJO 625H: Media Hub.
Student Undergraduate Teaching Award recipients are selected based on demonstrated and consistent excellence in undergraduate teaching, creation of a dynamic intellectual environment, respect for intellectual diversity and success in positively affecting a broad spectrum of students both in and outside the classroom.
On the Move
Greensboro College has welcomed back Hall of Famer
- Kim Strable as director of athletics, a position he previously had held for 20 years. In that role, he will oversee the college’s 17-sport NCAA Division III athletic program, ensuring compliance with NCAA rules and regulations. He will begin his duties in June.
- Kevin Miller has been appointed chief marketing officer to Greensboro-based The Fresh Market. Miller has a 30-year career in marketing and advertising organizations for Fortune 100 companies. Most recently he was with Natural Grocers.
