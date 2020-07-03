Achievers
Gregg Strader, chief banking officer of American National Bank & Trust Company in Greensboro, is among three incoming board members for the North Carolina Bankers Association.
***
Rockingham County Manager Lance Metzler was elected first vice president of the North Carolina City & County Management Association, representing 100 counties and 532 municipalities. He will serve a one-year term and he is slated to take the presidential helm next year with the support of the members of the NCCCMA.
Since December 2011, he has been Rockingham County manager, chief administrative officer.
***
At its recent annual meeting, United Way of Greater Greensboro donors voted to accept Charlie Brinkman of Merrill Lynch to serve as a new member of the board of directors, chaired by Kim Gatling of Fox Rothschild. The following volunteers have also accepted appointments for the 2020-21 annual campaign:
Campaign Chairpersons: Co-chairspersons, Allison and Bill Morrisette, Morrisette; and vice chairman, Scott Baker, TowneBank.
Tocqueville Society co-chairpersons: Lovelle and Alan Overbey, community leaders.
Leadership co-chairpersons: Susan and Bill Veazey, community leaders; and Jacalyn and Brantley White, community leaders.
United Way of Greater Greensboro’s 2020-21 board of directors: Darryl Aaron, Providence Baptist Church; Charlie Brinkman, Merrill Lynch; Claudia Cannady, community leader; Michele Deuterman, ITG Brands; Manuel Dudley, GTCC; Mandy Eaton, Cone Health; Kim Gatling, chairwoman, Fox Rothschild; Jacquie Gilliam, UNCG; Mike Gillis, DMJ; Tom Glaser, community leader; John Houghtby, Ecolab; Mark Kiel, community leader; Wanda Legrand, Guilford County Schools; Davida Martin, community leader; Phil McCall, community leader; Heather Milligan, Lincoln Financial Group; Allison and Bill Morrisette, Morrisette; Nathan Myers, TRUIST; Brian Pierce, Deep River Partners; Antonia Monk Richburg, Cone Health Foundation; Dan Scutari, WFMY News 2; Leigha Smith, Wells Fargo; Gregg Strader, American National Bank & Trust; Adam Tarleton, Brooks Pierce; Tricia Teter, Cone Health; Jane Trevey, community leader; Jamiah Waterman, city of Greensboro; Sue White, Donathan Properties; and Ben Zuraw, community leader.
***
Brooks Pierce attorney Kim Marston has been named to the board of directors for the North Carolina Association of Defense Attorneys. Her three-year term began June 12.
NCADA is a professional organization of nearly 900 civil trial lawyers and paralegals who devote a majority of their time representing the interests of business and individuals in civil litigation.
Marston focuses her practice on commercial litigation and professional liability defense, representing businesses and professionals in state and federal courts, including the North Carolina Business Court.
***
The National Elder Law Foundation, the only organization approved by the American Bar Association to offer certification in the area of elder law, has announced that Dennis Toman, owner and founder of The Elderlaw Firm in Greensboro, has completed the required recertification process for the certified elder law attorney (CELA) designation through NELF.
Toman was one of the first 10 lawyers in North Carolina to receive the CELA designation in 2000. To receive the certification, an individual must meet requirements for at least several years of work in the discipline and pass an examination to prove their knowledge of tax, public benefits, trust and other disciplines comprising elder law. CELAs are required to update their skills and knowledge throughout their careers and are subject to peer review. They are required to recertify their required experience, continuing education and peer references every five years.
***
Cone Health announces its 2020 Nursing Excellence recipients. The nurses and nursing support staff are nominated by their colleagues. They represent the top nursing team members across Cone Health.
Nursing Excellence recipients:
- Cone Health: Jeannine Fishel, Lacey Hitt, Katrina Jackson, Tiffany Pearson, Denise Rhew
- Alamance Regional Medical Center: Elizabeth Gannon, Candace McFail, Alisa Scott, Marcel Mitchell Turner, Sharon Venable
- Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital: Kelly Black, Mary Early, Yancey Manhard
- Moses Cone Hospital; Rakita Butler-Faison, Amy Clegg, Karen Cobb, Janice Coble, Lindsay Crozier, Caylisa Handy, Rebecca Sarine, Mary Grace Sison, Kristi Webster
- Wesley Long Hospital: Jessica Asaro, Shajuana Horsey, Jennifer Oxendine, Sophia Pickett
- Cone Health Cancer Center at Wesley Long Hospital: Lindsey Causey, Thomas Nichols
- LeBauer Primary Care at MedCenter High Point: Victoria Britt
- LeBauer Primary Care at Brassfield: Cory Nafziger
- LeBauer Primary Care-Elam: Jill Wine
- Triad HealthCare Network: Monica Lane, Dionne Leath, Juana Wallace
Nursing Support recipients:
- Moses Cone Hospital: Ashlee Dias, Tamekia Lockhart, Jamie Zochol
- Wesley Long Hospital: Traundra Carter, Cameron Varner
- Cone Health MedCenter High Point: Fernando Valencia-Rojas
- LeBauer Healthcare at Brassfield: Ashtyn Green
- LeBauer Primary Care at Stoney Creek: Anastasiya Hopkins
- LeBauer Healthcare at Horse Penn Creek: Joellen Thompson
- Diversity and Inclusion: Christine Hinshaw, Moses Cone Hospital; Rachel Vereen, LeBauer Healthcare at Brassfield
The Nursing Excellence recipients received a trophy and certificate.
Awards
Cone Health was named a winner in two of Recognition Professionals International’s Best Practice Standards. Recognition Professionals International is a nonprofit that works on building employee engagement and culture through workplace recognition programs. The organization finds better recognized employees tend to be more engaged and less likely to leave the company.
The standards Cone Health was recognized for are Standard 6: Recognition Events and Celebrations and Standard 7: Program Change and Flexibility.
Cone Health was praised for its creativity and uniqueness in providing meaningful experiences that make employees feel appreciated. In addition, Cone Health was honored for demonstrating the ability to adjust to changing goals and objectives and the diverse recognition needs of employees.
Cone Health recruits employees annually for its CHeeRS team. The group meets monthly to make sure that recognition programs not only meet corporate goals but stay relevant and meaningful to the workforce.
On the Move
After two years as interim vice provost of graduate research and dean of the Graduate College at N.C. A&T, Clay S. Gloster Jr. has been selected to serve in the role permanently.
Announcements
In response to the pandemic, David Crandall of Greensboro, former director of sales and marketing for Strawbridge Studios, recently began reaching out to other school photography companies to discuss forming a trade association dedicated to their industry. Of the largest school photography companies in the country, all but two decided to participate in what recently evolved into School Photographers of America, a nonprofit.
Founding members include: Cady Studios, Dorian Studio, GPI, HR Imaging Partners, Inter-State Studio & Publishing Company, Photo Texas Photography, Leonard’s, Strawbridge Studios, Visual Image Photography, Wagner Portrait Group and David Crandall.
Crandall has been selected to serve as SPOA’s executive director.
Besides capturing a student’s image for their family’s personal remembrance, school pictures are relied on for other major reasons, including ID and safety cards, student directories and by administrators and school resource officers. Pictures of individual students, sports teams, clubs, class photos and event photos are also vital when producing annual yearbooks, and become an important part of the school’s recorded history.
SPOA will temporarily be based out of the new Next Generation Academy in Greensboro.
For information, visit www.schoolphotographersofamerica.com or email DavidC@schoolphotographersofamerica.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.