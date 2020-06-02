Graduates: Matab Murtada Abdallah, Adote Junior Beni Akue-Ka, Aaliyah Aragon Rodriguez, Kiarah Detreace Ayers, Kylah Lashae Bates, Jauntel Sadia Bennett, Lisset Paola Botello-Martinez, Jalyn Hope Bottomley, Quintasia Shikra Brewster, Krista Shaun Carruthers, Hannah Alexandra Cauilan, Ashanti Lashae Christopher, Amanda Breanne Clowdis, Chelsea Richelle' Collins, Jayden Rylee Cyrus, Jaylen Demonte Davis, Averi Jilanchun Dickinson, Zena Ahmad Elsheikhali, Yaquelin Garcia-Vazquez, T'Asia Lamonyelle Gaylord, Aleni Tarali Gray, Kamya Ronice Harvin, Blakelee Aria Hester, Benjamin Emerson Holt, Jaquelinne Alessandra Ibarra-Ibarra, Brandan Anthony Izzard, Lucia Madrigal-Serrano, Makenzie Alexis Mason, Roshan Joshua Mathew, Sahana Journey McCain, Ja'Veiona Demaria McIntyre, Myeasha Bianca Shirley Moore, Ella Marie Murphy, Alexus Breann Neal, Mikail Alim Amir Norwood, Viviane Olatomiwa Oyinwola, Guadalupe Parada Garnica, Zoe Onyea Parson, Sasha Lee Pinckney, Asma Rashid, Collin Xavier Ross, Paige Cordelia Schwartz, Samantha Nicole Shropshire, India Leigh Staton, Charles Douglas Swiggett III, Jessica Maricela Torres, Daniel Anatoliy Withrow, William Graham Yates, LeeAnn Ageil Zainy

