Graduates: Seth Alexander Clay, N'Kari Maurice James Cotton, Jakai Jacob Ferguson, Christopher James Foust, Rakim Jacques Green, Jordan Stairlon Gregory, Demareyah Ashonta Holley, Alston Jeremiah Hooker, Justin Donald Jones, Justin Daniel Keen, De'Kwan Sidney Lawless, Jacob Lamar Little, Jeremiah Edward Malone, Jaden Emanuel Martin, Branden Michael McCall, Jordan Lamont Minor, Nigel Odon Moffitt-Shabazz, Carlos Olympio, Luis Alberto Sanchez-Maldonado, Terrence Jason Sellars II, Kameron Keyshawn Smith, Damir Averion Swain, Jaylen Tyree Tatum, Javon Isaiah Thompson, Henry Trevino-Alvarez, Jalon Matthew Tucker, Jeffery Terrell Waddell, Jr., Kevin Barrington Warren, Joseph Caleb Waters, William Rasheed Watt, Jayden DeShawn Williams, Amir Jewell Wilson, Michael Kareem Wyman.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments