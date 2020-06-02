Graduates: Lexina M. Abonza, Shanya Mone’ Alexander, Iyana Jane Benjamin, Brandon Joseph Bissoondutt, Madison McKenzie Blackstock, Justin Dominic Cabral, Alvaro Chang-Garcia, Joshua David Chang-Garcia, Michael Henson Chatman, Maria Fernada Colina Nunez, McKayla Faye Dillon, Paris Margaret Ervin, Benjamin Thomas Esposito, Jibrail Salaam Faizi, Olga Fialkova, Joseph Ellis Funderburk, Jared Garcia, Luis Garcia, Autumn Grace Gonzalez, Kevin Eugene Greer, Thomas Anthony Griswold, Nicholas Allen Hairston, Brittany Nicole Kosterlytzky, Juan Francisco McGraw, Cameron McCoy Metz, Jaylen Tylise Moore, Diana Gabriela Najera, Magaly Dominique Olivan-Luna, Regan Kelly Peay, Lukas Randolph Pelikan, Angelique Yasmine Raizen-Cepeda, Emily Ramirez-Moctezuma, Mikaya Sharise Robinson, Jonathan Anthony Rosales-Estrada, Gibrilla Ridwan Savage, Siphon Chloe’ Sinouanthavysouk, Jacob Lawrence Smith, Emily Rose Spaniol, J’Neice Chanell Starkey, Thomas James Sunshine, Nevaeh Briana Tatum, Evelyn Jassmin Vasquez-Flores, Jibreel Ramzan Wadood, Heaven Ti-an Williams, Andrea Louvenia Witherspoon

