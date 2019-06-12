Graduates: Racheal Arocho, Asya DaNae Baldwin, Devin Brown, Grayson Leah Carter, Mary Marlana Dumena, Emily Bernice Elovitz, Morgan Elaine Fenske, Kaylin Ivy Ferreira (summa cum laude), Jose Manuel Garcia Garcia, Raleigh Julian Johnson, Briana Nicole Kemp, Brandon Israel Lopez-Tovar, Bryana Nicole McDowell, Denis Parenta, Dominique Athena Santora, Jordan Nicole Sturdivant, Jonathan David Terhune, Desiree Nykole Thompson, Kayla Pamela Uriostegui-Nazario, Aliyah Sade Renee Vample, Daanyaal Muhammad Wadood, Dakota Kendall Watkins, Josie Bryana Wilson Knowles
