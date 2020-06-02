Graduates: Mohammed Abdelhaq, Ashley Alcantar, Christian Barley, Sydney Barron, Kevin Beard, Nadia Bell, Cade Bettinger, Aymesha Cleveland, Evelin Franco-Galindo, Sean Harrison, Briquel Jackson, Jacob Jeffers, Aiyahna Johnson, Avery Johnson, H'Pham Kpa, Cameron McClenton, Denisea McKoy, Jeriah McLamb, Jasmine McNair, Tyra Moragne, Aquadria Oglesby, Alan Rojas-Mendoza, Sannie Sam, Desmond Sharriff, Jaliah Singleton, A'Maya Smith, Marquis Smith, Qualyn Speller, Taylor Squire, Sydney Starks, Aniyah Taylor, Diamond Taylor, Brianna Torain, Jonelle Trinity, Anastasia Williams, Willfred Woodburn

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments