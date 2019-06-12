Graduates: April Alcantar (summa cum laude), Eric Angeles-Sotelo, Genia Beveridge, Berenice Blanco-Rodriguez, Sagaria Burch, Ashlynn Burge (summa cum laude), Delaney Davis, Cody Deel, Zephram Frost, Ashley Gonzalez, Alexa Hayes, Savannah Hitney, Anaia Johnson, Shelby Lambert, Shannon Locklear, Nia Marshall, Destiny Martin, Bethany Mounce, Cristian Ortiz, Samuel Rutledge, Mary Sainworla, Cassandra Sam, Nadeen Shaar, Husayn Shepard, Anna Sizemore, Mitchell Staley, Xiane Styles, Jhakira Thorpe, India Whyte
