Graduates: D’Aja Chenese Alexander, Makayla Grace Boswell, Savannah Renae Brown, Nicole Michelle Carter, Myla Jaden Odessa Cunningham, Imoni Monique Cuthbertson, Mahogany Rae Day, India Silver Eady, Zeinab Harouna, Samira Mohammed Innusah, Sophia Nicole Lorenzo-Allende, Ankhusmet Baa Lynch-Wade, Asjha Shyna Maiden, Janeeta Mamane, Raven Joanyiah McFadden, Breyanna Lattrell Moore, Alayna Abigail Parker, Bri’yanna Renea Peat, Cayla Annette Peterman, Zanijha Tyjai Poole, Shalyse Raines, Kiana Zhane’ Siler, Katrell Latrice Sloan, Katrina Lotice Sloan, Kayla Erica Smith, Daisy Cassandra Toledo, Jalesa Marie Underwood, Timiya Shakquora Wilkerson, Symone Donyea’ Williams, Jahara Zakiya Yahaya

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments