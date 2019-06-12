Graduates: Kivonna Lachelle Alston, Kionah Chavon Brown, Aliya Monae Cotton, Ciara Leenae` Crews, Karen Guadalupe Cruz-Ruiz, Brianna Lashawn Davis, Tylivia Hallie Dewalt, Miyah Ajani Donnell, Jenea Nicole Ector, Faith Olivia Ferguson, Tytianna Nicole Horn, Briana Marie Hunter, Kiara Marie Hunter, Kennedy Yvette Jones, Savreet Kaur, Samiah Zhane` Lennon, Miracle Monae Little, Nevaeh Alexus McEachirn, Ashanti Zipporah McLaurin, Kristine Melena McNeill, Zienab Yaser Mohamed, Ana Elizabeth Murray, Morrisa Lynette Owens, Denise Renteria-Velazquez, Nyamal Nyirwot Ret, Tamia Nicole Rogers, DeAsjia Lykin Shannon, Tamia Chamya Andrea Thomas, Najya Lanea Washington, Kemani Tyshae White
Breaking
MOST POPULAR
-
Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan makes rare public appearance at groundbreaking for new PTI tower
-
Greensboro, High Point men among 80 arrested in Virginia cockfighting raid
-
Losing millions for years, the American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro closes
-
Greensboro restaurant debuts new concept, new name
-
'Major drug dealer' who disappeared during 1989 Greensboro trial and then returned 30 years later must be retried, appeals court rules; initial trial transcripts were destroyed
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
promotion
Enter to win - Coastal Kitchen Collection from Toadfish Outfitters & $50 Gift Certificate to a local restaurant.