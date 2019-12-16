Mental Health Greensboro is closed this week for a special training session.
Three support groups - Tuesday's Road to Recovery and Friends and Family and Wednesday's Women's Wellness groups will meet as scheduled; all other classes and support groups for the week have been cancelled through Dec. 20.
Additionally, Mental Health Greensboro will be closed for the holidays on Dec. 24-25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
For information, visit https://www.mhag.org/.
