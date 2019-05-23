Memorial Day Service: 10 a.m. May 25, Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park on 1-85 near Thomasville.
Memorial Day Program: 2 p.m. May 26, Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive, Greensboro. With Steve Millikin Black Caps Veterans Group. Col. Charles Jones USMC (ret) will speak. 336-288-8434.
16th Annual High Point Memorial Day Service: 10 a.m. May 27, corner of High and Main Streets, High Point. Randolph County Honor Guard, Guilford Courthouse Fife and Drums, a bagpiper, various speakers and a wreath laying. nicruden@gmail.com.
Carolina Field of Honor Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. May 27, Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville. There will be a color guard, special music, the laying of the wreath and other commemorative activities. Maj. Gen. Tom Wilkerson (USMC-ret.) will be the speaker. Bring a lawn chair. www.ncwmf.org.
Detachment 260 of the Marine Corps League Holds Flag Raising Ceremony: 8 a.m. May 27, Friendly Center, near the main flag pole, Greensboro. Justin Outling, an attorney with Brooks Pierce, will speak. http://mcl260.info/.
Thomasville Memorial Day Parade: May 27. Events begin at 9 a.m. bandstand downtown, 44 E. Main Street, Thomasville; parade begins at 10 a.m. Festivities begin with a wreath laying ceremony followed by a parade featuring military dignitaries and equipment. Parachutists jump into Cushwa Stadium after the parade.