McLaurin Farms, located at 5601 N. Church St. in Greensboro, will present its sixth annual Christmas Light Show on these dates: Nov. 28-Dec. 1, Dec. 5-8, Dec. 12-15, Dec. 19-24 and Dec. 26-29. The ticket booth is open from 6 to 8 p.m. and the show is open from 6 to 9 p.m.
“This year, you can nominate a family for a free visit” said Eddie McLaurin, owner of McLaurin Farms. “In 100 words or less tell us about a family in need deserving of a free trip to the festival. Ten families will be selected. Send entries to www.guilfordwoman.com." The entry deadline is Nov. 30. Include a phone number so the winners can be notified.
For more information, call 336-643-3558 or visit https://mclaurinfarms.com/.
