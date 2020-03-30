After her performance ended, and the strains of Bach, Randy Newman and an old Klezmer song faded from 34th Street, Jodi Beder sat on her front porch with her cello and blew a kiss to her fans on the sidewalk.
People clapped and yelled “Thank you Jodi!” from across the street. They said they needed it. She said she needed it, too. Beder normally plays her cello for people in hospice care.
Many are in need of care, she said.
“I think we need it enormously,” Beder said. “I’m administering treatment.”
Beder’s daily 30-minute cello concert in Mount Rainier, Md., is one of hundreds of kind gestures being made by people across the nation to combat the dislocation and isolation brought on by the novel coronavirus.
Shilagh A. Mirgain, a psychologist at the University of Wisconsin, described this as “the ‘tend and befriend’ response, which we are seeing happening around the world.”
“We’re living in unprecedented times,” Mirgain said Thursday. “There’s a lot of fear, anxiety and overwhelm and heartache.”
The normal stress response of flight or fight doesn’t quite work in this case, she said, but people can tap into their natural “tend and befriend” impulse.
“It can actually help us cultivate well-being in the midst of this pandemic,” Mirgain said. “It also spreads hope. There’s so much we can’t control ... But the one thing we can control is to ... help somebody or offer some kindness or compassion.”
“That is what the virus hasn’t touched, these innate capacities we have as humans,” she said.
Aryn Myers left gift bags and thank you notes for her refuse collectors in her Washington, D.C., neighborhood. She included toilet paper, candy and a VISA gift card.
“They’re as much (on the) front line on keeping us hygienic as a lot of first responders,” she said.
In Washington’s Dupont Circle, residents of an apartment building have posted notices volunteering to run errands for high-risk people, offering to fetch groceries and other supplies.
Back on 34th Street in Mount Rainier, Beder, 69, said she started her mini concerts a week ago, with a cello made around 1870 in Prague. “It’s not that old for a cello,” she said.
She is a member of a group called A Musical Heart that provides music for hospice patients. “People who are in any kind of extreme need, music is normally quite a big help,” Beder said.
Now the community is in distress, she said as she sat with her cello on her porch Tuesday. “For me, some of this, playing here, is coming from that,” she said. “We just need all the help we can get.”
She also needed the routine back in her life, “to do something positive, and not just tear my hair out.”
“One of the main things that I’m trying to do here ... is break through some of the isolation,” she said. “I ... am isolated. We’re all isolated.”
“I wanted to be in the physical space of my neighbors,” Beder said. “My purpose is to connect to other porches and backyards and people on the street, some of whom I know and some of whom I don’t.”
As she spoke, a homemade sign taped to the porch railing read: “Cello Music Daily @ 4 PM Weather permitting or 11 AM if too hot.”
A native of New York City, Beder has been playing the cello since she was 11. She works as a musician and a copy editor for book publishers.
Her audience is not huge. About a dozen people stopped by Tuesday.
Neighbors Alex Martin, a jazz guitarist, and his wife, Leslie Brice, showed up. “I love it,” Martin said. “This is what musicians need to do ... We need it just a little bit less than we need air and food
“Especially now.”
Lee Hicks, and her children, Beatrice and Hudson, stationed themselves across the street. “I think the idea that she’s brought music and culture to us in this chaotic state is kind,” Hicks said.
Nearby a woman and her dog sat down by a telephone pole. It was mostly quiet, except for the birds and the traffic.
As people drifted away, they thanked her, as if for a gift.
She waved from the porch. “It’s what I have to give,” Beder said.
