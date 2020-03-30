Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish Central & Western North Carolina has postponed all wish travel, as well as wish kid participation in all Make-A-Wish activities and events that involve large gatherings, until further notice.

More than 50 wishes across the region have already been delayed by COVID-19 related postponements, with more anticipated over the next 30 to 60 days.

Also, the nonprofit has postponed many signature fundraising events including: Whales for Wishes, World Wish Day, Kentucky Derby Classic, Fairways Fore Wishes and the spring Trailblaze Challenge season.

To donate to the organization, visit https://secure2.wish.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=donate_now&amp;chid=047-000.

To share a message of hope, visit https://wish.org/messages-of-hope.

