Driving home from work I noticed my neighbor Bill aerating his lawn. That evening I told my wife, Michele, I thought our yard needed aerating as well.
“Why don’t you hire someone? You know the last time you rented one of those things you smashed out the back window of your Jeep.”
And there is the problem: First, I positively ache to have a beautiful lawn, but I’m also an insufferable cheapskate. I know I could hire someone. I know I should hire someone, but somehow I just can’t bring myself to do it.
So, Tuesday evening I borrowed my father’s pickup truck, and drove to Home Depot.
The clerk asked, “Do you want the one that’s weighs less and turns easier, or the one that’s cheaper?”
“Cheaper,” I said enthusiastically.
“Good luck with that,” he said, as he called to his associate. “Steve can you get this man the CLUNKER 700”…or it could have been the SKINFLINT 375, I honestly can’t recall the exact model number.
But what I do recall is: Associate Steve walked past dozens of sleek and sporty aerators, which interestingly, were all equipped with cool looking roller thing-a-ma-jigs instead of front tires. He went all the way to the very back, and climbed under dusty and spider-web encrusted pallet rack, to retrieve a red and white machine that looked like a 1950’s era washing machine on shopping cart wheels with these giant metal spikes coming out of the rear.
I thought: How bad could it be?
“You have to be careful with this one,” Steve added.
Once home, I cranked it up and started off. At first, I thought: This is doable. It is a bit hard to maneuver, but I’ve got this. Then, as I gave it a little more throttle ... well ... do you remember that scene where Wile E. Coyote tries to lasso The Roadrunner, but instead snags a speeding bus and gets dragged along behind, flapping in the wind like a rag doll?
The cussed thing went wherever, and I mean wherever, it wanted to go, helplessly dragging me along behind.
It didn’t even take suggestions.
In addition to aerating the lawn, I also aerated my driveway, my neighbor’s driveway, and several natural areas. I also aerated my flower beds, and on one brief and startling occasion, it jumped the curb and began aerating the street in front of my house.
After two hours, and in a full sweat, I stepped onto the porch.
“How’d it go?” Michele asked.
“Not good.” I said. “It’s really hard to control that thing.”
“I hope you didn’t run over the fig tree in the back yard?”
“Only part of it,” I admitted.
Two summers ago, it had been my daughter’s idea to plant a small fig tree in our backyard. It was growing well, until I mutilated several of the lower limbs with this malicious machine.
“Did you hit anything else?”
“I went up into the vegetable garden a good bit before I could get it stopped. And we are going to need to buy some more English ivy. Actually, a lot more English ivy,” I said. “I honestly didn’t think there would be that big of a difference between this aerator and the ‘lighter, easy to steer’ model.”
“There was another model?”
“Yes. It but it was $10 dollars more.”
At this point my wife looked at me with an expression of wonder — not anger or exasperation, but just simple wonder — and said, “Next time, can you hire someone?”
