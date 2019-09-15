As I am getting older, I’ve discovered three things. I can watch a movie without being able to say for certain if I’ve seen it before, I can fall asleep in almost any position, and I can’t remember the third thing.
That is the problem with getting older — you can’t remember anything. And for me, it’s getting worse. Just the other day I called my wife to ask: “Why am I at Food Lion?”
“I gave you a list,” she said.
“Oh, yes. Right,” I replied. “Do you know where I put the list?”
Here lately, I often find myself standing in the laundry room, my closet or some other part the of the house, staring up, scratching my head, lips pursed in a thoughtful manner and thinking: Why did I come in here? Was I looking for my pants? No. It seems I am already wearing pants. Shoes? No.
At which point, I will go back downstairs, wander from room to room in search of something, anything, that will remind me of why I went upstairs in the first place.
Usually, in the course of my wandering about, I will find something else that needs looking into — such as a light bulb that has burned out, which will cause me to wander back into the laundry room only to stare up, with no idea as to why I am there.
So, with this in mind, I want to share with you an incident that happened recently. My office is on the ninth floor in the Market Square Tower in High Point. I arrived, and as usual, I used my key to unlock the office door, just as I’ve done hundreds of times before. But yesterday, upon returning from lunch, I discovered my key wouldn’t fit. I turned it upside down, back and forth, side to side and I could not, for the life of me, get the cussed thing to fit into the lock.
Knowing how forgetful I can be, I checked to see if it was the correct key. It was. And if I was on the correct floor. I was. And I know how stupid this must sound but I even read, and reread the sign above the door to make certain I wasn’t trying to Watergate into someone else’s office by mistake.
As I stood there, I noticed three people who work in the office down the hall walking past in the corridor. They are my competitors. I waved, swallowed hard, tried to act nonchalant as I did my best to strike an I-certainly-have-a-very-good-reason-for-standing-in-the-hallway-outside-my-office-like-this type pose.
I felt ridiculous.
I tried to think of other possibilities? Had I been fired? Is Candid Camera filming this?
I swallowed hard, took the elevator down to security, and begged to be let into my own office.
Later in the day the property manager called. “I’m sorry, Mac. We changed the lock on your door, but we failed to notify you.”
Normally, something like this would make me furious, but I was honestly so relieved that I wasn’t completely losing my marbles, I found I couldn’t get angry at all.
And I’ll let you know what the moral to this story is, as soon as I can remember it myself.
