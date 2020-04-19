Imagine two time travelers stepping into a futuristic time machine. The first spins the dial, looks to the other and says, “What about 2020?” The second says, “No! No! No! That’s a terrible year! Pick any other year but that one.”
No other way around it — for me, and I’m sure for most of you too — this is perhaps the weirdest and most unsettling time we’ve ever lived through.
Also, rest assured, I will not harp on about the obvious. We all know there has been a run on toilet paper. March Madness, furniture market, Easter services, my daughter’s freshman year of college and nearly everything else under the sun, has been canceled, postponed, moved online or stopped ... except apparently, telemarketers.
I don’t know anyone who isn’t worried. Worried about our parents and grandparents. Worried about our jobs and livelihoods.
There is one thing I’d like to share about grocery shopping in this new we suddenly find ourselves in.
Under normal circumstances, I am a terrible grocery shopper — and by normal circumstances, I mean, anytime in the past when I didn’t feel the need to wear a mask and have hand sanitizer at the ready, when I venture out.
A trip to a Publix supermarket starts off easily enough. My wife, Michele, will say, “Oh, and can you also pick up a can of tomatoes while you are there?”
“Happy to!” I reply with a smile.
Dutifully, I will find the canned tomato section and stand there open-mouthed and bewildered: Crushed. Diced. Paste. Pureed. Whole. Stewed. Stewed with garlic. Diced with no salt. Crushed with no salt. And this is only the beginning. Of each of the varieties, there are four or five different manufacturers and at least four different sizes, not to mention there are also store-brand versions of all the above.
Once, by pure luck, I actually bought the correct kind of canned tomatoes, only to be admonished because the can was dented.
But perhaps the worst section in the store is the orange juice aisle. Original no pulp. Original homestyle some pulp. High pulp with added calcium and vitamin D. Low acid no pulp. Light and healthy with half the calories. Healthy heart. Immunity defense no pulp. Country style. Donald Duck.
It’s bewildering, but the coronavirus has changed all that.
Suddenly, I’m a rock star of grocery shopping. Thanks to the pandemic, I now make wise, brilliant and exceptional choices. Store brand, off-brand, giant size, trial size, or the odd variety with some sort of weird and unexpected ingredient like jalapenos added Any one of those is now perfectly acceptable and appreciated.
Any level of pulp is applauded. In fact, I’m batting a thousand.
My wife is now thrilled with whatever I bring home, and more important, she is just happy that I made it back from the store alive, and if I also have a bag of potatoes, or a can of any kind of canned tomatoes at all, so much the better.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.