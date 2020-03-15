This morning, and just as I was leaving for work, my wife, Michele, said, “I did something terrible last week and I want to tell you about it.”
Naturally, after a statement like that, she had my full attention.
“I need to let you know that I turned on the tracking feature of your phone without you knowing. I’ve been tracking you for three days now.”
Now a statement like this may make some guys nervous. Take a guy like Tony Soprano. He might not want his wife to know about his Russian mistress or the fact that he was out in the woods last night digging holes in the ground in which to dump dead bodies.
And then there are the other guys, the Ward Cleaver types like me, who have nothing to hide, and whose life is so completely bland and predictable that the most nefarious thing ... the most degenerate thing ... the most dangerous and risky thing that I do is to write about my wife in the newspaper from time to time.
“So,” I asked, “why are you tracking me?”
“When you are driving in from a business trip, rather than calling you and asking how far away you are, I can just look at the phone. Or if you didn’t come back from one of your long runs, I would like to know where you are.”
“I understand,” I said, “but it kinda gives me the creeps.”
So I called around and asked some other married guys I know: “Does your wife track your location?”
Married Guy No. 1: “No. My wife wouldn’t know how to do that.”
Married Guy No. 2: “Definitely yes. I track my wife, and my wife tracks me, and we both track both our daughters. Everyone tracks everyone in our house.”
Married Guy No. 3: “She’s right here, I’ll ask. ‘Hey Honey, do you track me on your phone?’ I can hear his wife in the background say, ‘Heck no. Why would I want to do that? I’ve got better things to do, plus I really don’t care where you are.’ ”
Married Guy No. 4: “I don’t think she can. I’ve got an Android, and she’s on iPhone, so I don’t think so.”
Married Guy No. 5: “Mac, I’ll answer it this way. There’s no, and then there’s hell no. This falls into the hell no category.”
I know that I can turn that feature off, but I also know the phone will alert her if I do.
It is a little weird to think that, right now, as I’m sitting here in my office typing this, my wife is tracking me, and I’m honestly not sure how I feel about that.
But at least I am in my office. My wife can confirm that.
