My daughter’s car got broken into over the weekend. We called the police. The officer arrived. You know the drill.
The policeman and I met in the middle of my front lawn and spoke for a bit. Very routine.
Then, something extraordinary happened. And when I say extraordinary, I mean just that. Something so wonderful, that I’m still smiling at the memory and this was days ago. The policeman suddenly stopped writing in his little notebook, looked down, then he gazed out across my yard and said, “You sure do have some pretty grass.”
“Uhhhhhh, thank you,” was the best I could muster, because I was so absolutely flabbergasted by the complement.
To let you know how deep this goes with me, you need to know the depth of my struggles in the whole area of lawn care and how I positively ache for decent grass.
I’ve lived at this same address for 24 years. And in those years, I’ve coveted my neighbor Daniel’s lawn as it stretches beautifully from curb to driveway without any card-table-sized bare patches like in my own. And how year after painful year, you need to know how I’ve looked across the street at my neighbor George’s perfectly green, weed-less yard and felt even more hopeless about how my pathetic plot looks in comparison.
I’ve spent more money fighting crabgrass than I spent raising my third child. How most years, I would have settled for not even decent, but passable. No, that’s not exactly right, either. Most years, I would have gladly settled anything green and not-dirt.
But as I looked across my yard on this particular morning, I noticed the same thing the policeman noticed. My grass was actually pretty, and it did look nice. Full, green and lush, like a lawn should be.
And to be honest, I’m not sure exactly how it happened. I reseeded in October, same as every year. I fertilized. I applied crabgrass preventer in late February, same as in years before. So then, I as I stood there with the cop, I thought, how ironic. That 2020 has been the single most unsettling and fretful year, the year that everything has seemingly gone wrong, and the year in which everyone I know is the most scared, frightened and nervous. So ironically, in the one year where everything seems to go badly, oddly, my lawn is fabulous. It’s is the best it’s ever looked, by far. It’s July, and there is actual grass and not dirt.
Even the clover is politely staying in the backyard, where no one can really see.
Then the policeman asked, “Do you do it yourself or do you have a service?”
“I do it myself,” I stammered. “But usually it’s a disaster. I think maybe it’s all the rain we’ve been having.”
He nodded appreciatively and went back to taking notes about the break in.
And I’m still smiling about it. The yard thing runs deep with me.
