I want to express my profound gratitude to my pastor, the Rev. Dr. Jeff Patterson, and his entire staff at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point.
No way around it, this corona thing has been hard for everyone in our family, and no one has had to make a bigger adjustment than my 91-year-old grandmother, Ma.
You see, Ma’s assisted living facility in Burlington has been on lockdown for well over two months now: No visitors.
To make matters worse, Ma doesn’t do the internet or smartphones, so she is basically stuck in her apartment with books, puzzles and the television.
My mother and stepfather, along with my children, my wife and I, and my aunt and uncle call Ma regularly to check in and visit with her over the phone. We’ve also sent her care packages and have gone grocery shopping for her, but even with all that, Ma is basically alone all the time.
I should also add that Ma has been an every-single-Sunday churchgoer for as long as she has been alive. Church life and worship have always been a large part of her life, and this is the first time, well, ever that she has not been able to attend worship.
So, you cannot imagine my excitement when I learned that WGHP-Channel 8 in High Point was going to be carrying Easter service from Wesley Memorial on the air.
Ma has visited Wesley Memorial many times over the years, and she has met my pastor. (Most recently to attend a special service last May to watch our youngest daughter, Anna, and the other graduating seniors being honored — back when the world was normal.)
So, thanks to Pastor Jeff and WGHP, although Ma can’t go to church in person, she can at least watch a church she’s familiar with on the television.
I called Ma to tell her. She said, “Oh! That’s wonderful! I will definitely watch.” And she added, “And I love your pastor.”
The rest of the conversation went like this: “No, don’t you worry about me. I’m fine,” Ma said. “Don’t you all worry about me at all.”
“I just don’t want you to get lonesome,” I said.
“You are good to call and check on me, but I’m doing fine. I’m just hanging in here just fine.”
And I honestly think she is. Those of Ma’s generation are a heck of a lot tougher than we think they are. And Ma will be the first to tell you that her faith has gotten her through hard times before.
Also, in the weeks since Easter, I’m happy to report, that WGHP is now televising Wesley Memorial’s service each week at noon Sunday, and my grandmother is their most loyal viewer.
If you haven’t seen it and miss going to church as much as I do, I invite you to check it out. They’ve cleverly orchestrated the music and the positioning of the pastor, so it’s hard to tell the church’s pews are empty.
I also want to note that the services are available to stream online at 9:45 and 11 a.m. each Sunday on Vimeo and Facebook at www.facebook.com/WesleyMemHP. You can visit http://wesleymemorial.org for more details.
And if you want to, you can join Ma and me for church.
