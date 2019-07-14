I want to give fair warning to anyone on the streets of Greensboro who may drive a Porsche, a Corvette, Mustang or one of those super-fast Dodge hemi things: My father is gunning for you.
The other day, I was on the cellphone with him during one such roadway encounter.
“Hold on. Hold on. I’m just pulling up at a red light next to a Corvette convertible,” Dad was narrating into the speakerphone. “Ohhhh ... I wish you could see this guy. He thinks he’s Mr. Cool. Top down. Shades on. I’m trying to get his attention now. I’m giving him the ‘let’s go’ signal. Hold on ... OK ... He just pointed forward. Looks like we’ve got ourselves a race.”
Normally, Dad’s voice is gruff and commanding, but today there was glee in it. Joyful glee.
“Does he recognize what you are driving?” I asked.
“Don’t think so,” he said.
Which is not surprising. Dad’s new Tesla Model 3 looks more like a Toyota or a Kia than a lightning fast hot rod. Think: Standard issue, four door, family sedan, and you’ve got a pretty good idea.
“Green light.” Dad hooted. “We’re off!”
“Did you get him?” I asked after a few seconds.
“Oh, heck yeah. I let off the gas at 70, and he was four car lengths behind me. Ha!” he shouted. “Mr. Corvette is back there scratching his head and wondering what the hell just happened.”
Another odd thing is that my father’s Tesla doesn’t make any noise to speak off. So, when he’s out there eating Corvettes for lunch, there is no sound. No engine roar, no smoke pouring out the back, no smoking rubber. In fact, the dual electric motors are golf-cart-quiet as it accelerates to throw-your-head-back-into-the-seat-heart-lurching-up-into-your-throat fast.
According to the website, the Tesla Model 3 has a top speed of 162 mph, but the most impressive feature is that accelerates from 0 to 60 in 3.2 seconds.
For comparison I did a little poking around on-line and I’ve listed the 0-60 stats of some muscle cars below and the Tesla beats all of them:
- 2019 Corvette Stingray: 3.7 seconds
- 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat: 3.6 seconds
- 2019 Ford Mustang GT Fastback: 4.2 seconds
- 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera: 4.2 seconds
About a month after Dad bought the car, my wife, Michele, said, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen your father this happy.”
And I have to agree. He really is like a teenager with a new hot rod. Or, check that, he is happy as a teenager with a new hot rod, back when teenagers cared about such things.
So, a word to the wise: If a non-descript, four-door sedan pulls up beside you, and the driver has a twinkle in his eye as he motions for you to race ... you are welcome to give it a shot ... but my money is on the Tesla.