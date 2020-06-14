Despite an aging roof and a cracked driveway, our house has treated us well.
We’ve gone from Pampers to pandemic at this same address.
The Lanes — there were only three of us at the time — moved in when my oldest was 3, and now, she’s 27 and living on her own.
One by one, our daughters have each flown the coop. Anna, our youngest, moved into her freshman dorm room at Appalachian State University in Boone back in August, leaving Michele, my wife, and me alone for the first time.
The adjustment was hard.
Hard for me, and hard for Michele.
Michele moped. I sulked.
One morning. I stopped at the top of the stairs and just cried. I got choked up at the memory of all those bygone Christmas mornings where I had stood in this same spot as we got ready to go downstairs to see if Santa Claus had come.
After being parents for so long, and suddenly finding ourselves with no kids around, we honestly didn’t know what to do with ourselves.
Evenings, after work, we would look at each other blankly.
“Do you want to cook something or get take out?”
And most nights, you know what we did? Neither. Sadly, there were many evenings, where we were both completely satisfied to dine on popcorn while we watched Netflix.
Why bother? It’s hard to get motivated to cook when there is no group to cook for.
And even though our house isn’t huge, it felt cavernous with room after empty room. With just me and my 115-pound wife, I quickly discovered she and I don’t take up much space.
If I snored during the night, Michele could have her pick of one of the three bedrooms vacated by our grown children.
For about a week or two, we considered turning one of the empty bedrooms into an office or an exercise room or a craft room, but we didn’t discuss it very seriously.
I read somewhere that one of the biggest fears a new college student has, is that they won’t have a room at home to return to. The article said something about how they want to keep a beachhead in their former life.
And now, in hindsight, I am profoundly glad we didn’t make any changes. Because, as I’m sure you know, on March 11, as part of the COVID-19 shutdown, the UNC system canceled all in-person classes and closed all the dormitories. This forced Anna home. Her older sister Cannon, who is attending her second year of graduate school, made the choice to come home as well, rather than be stuck in a one-bedroom apartment in Chapel Hill for the unknown duration of the pandemic.
So now, our nest isn’t empty anymore, and I love it.
There’s no moping around from room to room. There’s no quibbling about what not to eat for dinner.
We cook. The fact that there is dinner pleases me, but not nearly as much as having our nest not be empty.
I guess the point of this is: There is always room at home.
