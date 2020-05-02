Hospice of Davidson County honors staff with luminarias

Hospice of Davidson County has lit its luminarias display — normally reserved for the holiday season — to honor its staff during this challenging time. Each night, more than 70 luminarias are lit in front of the Hinkle Hospice House on the nonprofit’s campus representing the number of employees serving those with life-limiting illnesses.

 Provided by Hospice of Davidson County

