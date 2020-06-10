This one-pot gumbo is made with chicken, spicy andouille sausage and the holy trinity of Creole cooking — onion, celery and bell pepper.
It’s adapted from a recipe booklet I bought years ago in Charleston, S.C., after taking a low country cooking class at the now-defunct Charleston Cooks.
It’s a favorite because it’s so easy to make and offers quick cleanup. Also, it reminds me of one of my favorite Southern cities.
Gumbo typically includes shrimp, but a shellfish allergy in my house mandated I leave it out. It also usually includes okra, a hot weather vegetable that helps thicken the broth. Some find it slimy, and some like it for that. It can be difficult to find in grocery stores but often is in ample supply in Indian markets.
