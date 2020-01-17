Parades, lots of Day of Service projects and guest speakers will help the community honor the legacy of the Rev. Marin Luther King Jr. Here's a look at some local offerings:
Jan. 17
MLK Shabbat Service: 7:30 p.m., Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road, Greensboro. Inspirational music. Featuring Rev. Darryl Warren Aaron of Providence Baptist Church. 336-292-7899.
Jan. 18
Fifth Annual MLK Career Fair: 1-4 p.m., United Way of Greater Greensboro, 1500 Yanceyville St., Greensboro. Co-sponsored by the Volunteer Center and Triad Goodwill. 336-275-9801.
Day of Service: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., UNCG, Elliott University Center. 336-256-8506, e_lumens@uncg.edu or https://olce.uncg.edu/students/community-service/short-term-service/mlk-day-of-service/.
Film Screening - "King: A Filmed Record . . . Montgomery to Memphis": 2 p.m., International Civil Rights Museum, 134 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Documentary presents key events in King's life. Free. 336-274-9199.
High Point Parade: 1-4 p.m., from the intersection of Green and Meredith streets to East Green and Park Streets, High Point. Rain or shine. 336-434-4000.
I Am A Queen Hosts 10th Annual Winter Drive for the Homeless: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Bring winter gear and personal hygiene products to support homeless women, men and children being served by the YWCA Greensboro. 336-638-1315, info@iamaqueen.org or www.IAmAQueen.org.
Jan. 19
High Point NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet: 4 p.m., Williams Memorial CME Church, 3400 Triangle Lake Road, High Point. Elder Hanna Broome and Pastor Kendal McBroom. $40. www.eventbrite.com.
Church Service: 10:50 a.m., Elon First Baptist Church, 113 Lynn St., Elon. Lunch follows. www.elonfbc.org/events/?date=01/24/2018.
Celebration: 3 p.m., Burlington Assembly of God Church, 821 Tucker St., Burlington. Speaker: Rev. Conrad K. Pridgen, presiding elder of the Western North Carolina Conference AME Churches. David Michael Spruill, 336-512-3474 or 336-222-8016.
Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration: 3 p.m., United Institutional Baptist Church, 802 E. Market St., Greensboro. Theme: Walking Together - Making the Dream Our Reality. With The Pulpit Forum and Greensboro NAACP. Speaker: Bishop Adrian Starks of World Victory Church. dlemitch@aol.com.
Day of Service: 2-5 p.m., Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. On-site service projects, nonprofit fair, community art project, kids area, scavenger hunt and student performances. Southwest Guilford Elementary students perform, 4:05 p.m. Lauren Forbis, 336-378-5036.
Inaugural MLK Ball Tournament: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Jackson Middle School, 2200 Ontario St., Greensboro. $100. In partnership with Punch4Pounds Kids and Voice of the Struggle. Proceeds will help fund Gang Prevention and Mentoring Center of Greensboro. mlkbballtourney.eventbrite.com.
Holy Trinity on the Move: 11:15 a.m., Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Holy Trinity parishioners will distribute winter care bags and bag lunches in the park for those experiencing homelessness. A simple worship service follows. 336-272-6149.
Jan. 20
MLK Day at the Swarm: 5 p.m., Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Swarm faces off against the Iowa Wolves. UNCG faculty and students receive discounts. gsoswarm.com.
Martin Luther King Coalition of Alamance County's Breakfast Celebration: 8:30 a.m., Occasions Restaurant, 286 E. Front St., Burlington. Speaker: Larry Brown Jr., district court judge of Alamance County. David Michael Spruill, 336-512-3474 or 336-222-8016.
15th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Worship Service: noon-3 p.m., Saint James Presbyterian Church, 820 Ross Ave., Greensboro. Guest preacher: Rev. Hanna Broome, co-chairman of the NC Poor People's Campaign and presiding elder of the Dunn-Lillington District of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church. www.eventbrite.com.
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast: 7:30 a.m., Koury Convention Center, 3121 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Keynote speaker: Lynch Hunt, transformation specialist, life coach and owner of AWOL fitness. Performers include the Grimsley High School choir, The Poetry Project and music by Ron Tuck. $20. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Purchase in person at Human Relations Department, Room 141, Plaza LevMake checks payable to "City of Greensboro." Pel, Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St., Greensboro. Doors open, 7 a.m. Marion Davis, 336-373-2038.
Parade: 11 a.m. Jan. 20, starts at Benbow Professional Building, 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and ends at MLK Jr. Drive and Gorrell Street, Greensboro. Details here.
Day of Service: Jan. 20, International Civil Rights Museum, 134 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Bring canned food items for the Greensboro Urban Ministry. 336-274-9199.
Day of Service: Twenty-eight service projects organized by High Point University that will take place throughout the city. Registration deadline is Jan. 15. www.highpoint.edu/servicelearning/mlk-day-of-service/.
Chapel Service: 11 a.m., High Point University, Charles E. Hayworth Memorial Chapel. Open to the public. Keynote speaker: Rev. Michael A. Wolrond.
Breakfast and Oratorical Contest: 8-10 a.m., High Point University Community Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, High Point. $15. www.highpoint.edu/servicelearning/mlk-day/.
High Point and Vicinity Ministers Conference, MLK Service: 6-8:30 p.m., Williams Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal, 3400 Triangle Lake Road, High Point. With Rev. Michael A. Walrond Jr.
King in the Wilderness: 1-3:30 p.m., Guilford College, King Hall 123, 5800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Unearths new perspective into King's character, his radical doctrine and his internal struggles prior to his death. Doughnuts and coffee. iec@guilford.edu.
Film Screening - "King: A Filmed Record . . . Montgomery to Memphis": 2 p.m., International Civil Rights Museum, 134 S. Elm St., Greensboro. Documentary presents key events in King's life. Free. 336-274-9199.
Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast: 8 a.m. Jan. 20, Zion Baptist Church, 807 Piedmont St., Reidsville. Sponsored by Reidsville Chamber of Commerce, Reidsville NAACP, Reidsville Human Relations Commission. Profits will be used for the MLK Jr. Unity Scholarship Fund which presents two scholarships each year for students to attend Rockingham Community College. Tickets:$10 at Reidsville Chamber of Commerce, 336- 349-8481.
Jan. 22
UNCG and N.C. A&T Joint Commemorative Program: 7 p.m., Harrison Auditorium, 1009 Bluford St., Greensboro. Speaker: Natalie Warne. Theme: “Reflect to Envision: 2020.” Performances by A&T jazz ensemble and fellowship gospel choir. The winner of the A&T MLK Oratory Contest and UNCG’s MLK Service Award recipient will also be announced. Free.
MLK Day of Service: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Western Rockingham Middle School, 915 Ayersville Road, Madison. With Rockingham County Education Foundation. 336-552-0761 or lori@helprockinghamstudents.org.
July 25
MLK Day of Service: A Day On, not a Day Off!, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 25, Western Rockingham Middle School, 915 Ayersville Road, Mayodan. All ages welcome to help with hands-on projects to benefit students, families and community. Register at https://conta.cc/2E2koMv. Information: lori@helprockinghamstudents.org or call the Rockingham County Education Foundation, 336-552-0761
Jan. 31
Stage Play - "Thank You Greensboro 4": 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, International Civil Rights Museum, 134 S. Elm St., Greensboro. By Gail Ross Hatcher. Free. 336-274-9199.
Feb. 4
We Shall Overcome - A Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.: 7:30 p.m., High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $25-$45. Damien Sneed production features an ensemble of multi-genre vocalists and instrumentalists. Traditional gospel, modern gospel, classical, jazz, Broadway and spirituals, interwoven with the spoken word from some of King’s recorded speeches. 336-887-3001.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.