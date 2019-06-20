The following local students were among 156 high school seniors from schools throughout North Carolina who earned recognition during a ceremony in Durham on Saturday, June 1, for successfully completing the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics-Online program:
- Guilford County: Henry Edward Pinyan, Grimsley High School
- Randolph County: India Christina Little, Randleman High School; Laura Alejandra Gomez Rodriguez, Asheboro High School
- Rockingham County: Nathan Case Howland Isley, Dalton McMichael High; Anna Luking, Rockingham County High School; Christa Lou Pan Shreve, Rockingham County High School
The class represented nearly 100 schools from more than half of the state’s counties.
NCSSM Online students remotely take one or two NCSSM courses per semester in addition to their local coursework. Students can choose from more than 30 courses in academic areas such as computational science; environment, energy and sustainability; societies and global studies; arts and sciences; mathematics; material science and engineering; human health and life science; and research process.