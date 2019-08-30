Brandon Garcia of Browns Summit and Kayla Mayes of Winston-Salem are two of three first-year medical students at East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine to be awarded the university’s most prestigious scholarship, the Brody Scholar award.

The award is valued at approximately $115,000. It includes four years of medical school tuition, living expenses and an opportunity for them to develop their own summer enrichment program that can include travel abroad. The award also supports community service projects that Garcia and Mayes may pursue while in medical school.

Garcia, son of Rose and Reinaldo Garcia, graduated from Page High School and from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in biology and minor degrees in chemistry and Spanish.

Mayes, daughter of Ricky and Tanya Mayes, graduated summa cum laude from N.C. A&T in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in biology.

The third recipient is Grant O’Brien from Concord.

For information about the Brody Scholars program, visit www.ecu.edu/cs-dhs/brodyscholars.

