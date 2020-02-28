Just looking at Avery Williams, Peapod Caviness, Claire Sullivan, Grace Knapp and Maya Speidel, you wouldn’t believe that the combined weight is 902 pounds, but that’s how much food their efforts brought in Feb. 22 while supporting Greensboro’s Hamilton Lakes Lions Club food drive.
The girls, all volunteers from Grimsley High School, call themselves G-Force. Working in front of the Walmart Neighborhood Market food store on Friendly Avenue, the girls invited patrons to purchase an additional item or two for others.
Lions members packed the donations in boxes to be delivered to the warehouse for BackPack Beginnings. A total of 28 cases were packed at the end of the four hours that were manned by G-Force.
“The outpouring of support from people in the community was amazing,” said Wayne Durham, Lions Club president.
“Our food drive generated 3,727 pounds of food for the food bank.”
The Lions Club specifically picked last weekend for its food drive because historically it is a period when food backlogs are extremely low.
“We were amazed to see that the food we delivered was more than the backlog on the shelves,” Durham remarked. It is estimated that the Lions Club’s donation will last for about 11/2 weeks of the pantry’s needs. And BackPack Beginnings is only one of the pantries in the county.
“Vision has always been the Lions Club’s No. 1 mission,” Durham said, but the local club has expanded that to include literacy and hunger.
The Hamilton Lakes Lions Club began partnering with A Simple Gesture a little more than a year ago. A Simple Gesture is an initiative to help provide a continuous and reliable source of food to the local food banks.
As for G-Force, founders of the volunteer student organization, Caviness and Speidel said, “We had fun.”
