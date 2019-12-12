Triple Strange, a local robotics team for high school age students, has lost a second workshop and build space just weeks before their four-month competition season was set to begin.
This past summer they moved locations due to ownership changes of the company that was donating space. Then in November, a different company donating space restricted access to students 18 and older. Triple Strange provides hands on robotics building and programing skills to community high school students, so most are younger than 18. Their successful methods led Triple Strange to winning three of the last four state championship events, but that is all in jeopardy.
Student and team captain, D.J. Dierking, 17, of High Point states, “I hope we can find some place for our team to build and practice driving our robot. We want to defend our state title and continue to provide STEM activities and outreach to the community.”
Triple Strange is a hub of activity that includes more that just building a 125-pound robot programmed to drive itself and respond to remote instructions. Part of FIRST Robotics, team members will learn this season’s game in early January and then immediately begin designing, programming and building a robot to compete in March. Students will also implement safety programs, create web and marketing materials and further develop a competition scouting system that they have shared around the world.
“These young men and women are some of the brightest I’ve worked with,” states nine-season FIRST mentor Brian Page of Greensboro, “They are the future leaders and engineers companies will be searching for, but January is almost here. We just need a build space for four months so they can have the best experience possible this year.”
The team’s 22 members represent a diverse mix of cultures and backgrounds from ten Triad high schools including the Early College at Guilford, Page High School, High Point Central and Atkins in Forsyth County. Nearly half of the team are women, and motivated students are always welcome to join - no experience necessary.
Companies with available space to donate may contact frc1533@ecgrobotics.org. Triple Strange is part of ECG Robotics, a non-profit organization.
