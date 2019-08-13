Several local residents were among the more than 13,000 athletes who competed in the 2019 National Senior Games, held June 14-25 in Albuquerque, N.M.
Terry Hamilton of Greensboro placed first in the Road Race (women’s) 5K competition in the ages 90-to-94 category. Her time was 01:01.2.
Thomas Henley of Greensboro placed first in the track and field (men’s) discus competition in the ages 75-to-79 category. His distance was 35.86 meters (117’ 7.81”).
Dot Sowerby of Greensboro placed first in the track and field (women’s) 400 meters competition in the ages 85-to-89 category. Her time was 02:29.6. She placed second in the track and field (women’s) 50 meters competition and third in both the track and field (women’s) 100 meters and track and field (women’s) 800 meters competitions. She placed fourth in the track and field long jump competition and seventh in the track and field shot put competition.
Jennifer Vandiver of McLeansville placed fourth in the Road Race (women’s) 10K competition in the ages 50-to-54 category and she placed fifth in the Road Race (women’s) 5K competition.
Diane Perry of Greensboro placed fourth in the archery — barebow recurve (women’s) competition in the ages 60-to-64 category.
John Bullins and Joseph Hamilton placed sixth in the pickleball — men’s doubles competition in the ages 50-to-54 category.
Lisa Milligan of Greensboro placed seventh in the golf — women’s competition in the ages 55-to-59 category.
Bob Perry of Greensboro placed sixth in the archery — barebow recurve (men’s) competition in the ages 60-to-64 category.
Carolyn Meyer and Sandra Smith placed seventh in the bowling finals — doubles (women’s) competition in the ages 75-to-79 category.
William Sockwell of McLeansville placed 10th in the golf (men’s) competition in the ages 80-to-84 category.
Other local residents who competed in various competitions included: Jeanne Applegate and Kathryn Jacobs of High Point; Charles Halipilias of Stokesdale; and Harold Cundiff, Robert Milan, Terry Simon, Dale Strickland, Bill Sutton and Susan Sutton, all of Greensboro.