Laurie Judith Edwards of Reidsville received the Master of Fine Arts degree in children’s book writing and illustrating from Hollins University on Oct. 1, 2019.
Hollins is an independent liberal arts university in Virginia offering undergraduate education to women, selected graduate programs for men and women and community outreach initiatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.