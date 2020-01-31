The following local students have been named as winners of the North Carolina Campus Compact winner for the Community Impact Student Award: Brenda Caldwell, N.C. A&T; Berenice Fuentes-Juarez, Guilford College; Connor Jenkins, Elon University; Akecicia Steward Keci, UNCG; and Emily Yacuzzo, High Point University.
The CISA is given to those who have made efforts to make a difference in the community.
North Carolina Campus Compact is a statewide network of colleges and universities that are committed to community engagement. The CISA recognizes one student leader at each member school. The five local students are among 22 students across the state to receive the 2019 award.
